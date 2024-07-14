Three Outfielders the Philadelphia Phillies Could Pursue Via Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch throughout the 2024 MLB season. No matter what situation they have faced, they have continued finding ways to win baseball games.
Recently, they weathered a major storm with superstar first baseman Bryce Harper and star bat Kyle Schwarber both being injured in the same game and missing time. They have played through injuries and remained one of the top World Series contenders in baseball.
Currently. the Phillies hold a 62-33 record. They are the best team in baseball from a record perspective.
Now, a lot of focus is shifting to the MLB trade deadline later this month. With the All-Star break almost here, that means the trade deadline is near as well.
For a team like Philadelphia, that wants to win a championship, the trade deadline is very important.
As of right now, the Phillies appear to have two main needs at the deadline. They could use another right-handed outfield bat and some more help in the bullpen.
SportsNaut took a look at three potential outfielder trade targets that Philadelphia could puruse.
Those three players are Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle, Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker, and Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz.
Doyle, a 26-year-old center fielder, has played in 91 games this season. He has slashed .277/.344/.465 to go along with 14 home runs and 41 RBI. He may not be a star, but he would be a very good pickup for the Phillies.
Rooker is another option that has been linked heavily as a potential Philadelphia trade target. He has hit 19 home runs and contributed 57 RBI to go along with a slashline of .287/.365/.550.
De La Cruz is an intriguing name and one that has flown under the radar in trade rumors. With the Marlins in 2024, he has played 94 games, compiling 16 home runs, 44 RBI, and batting .245/.293/.416.
All three options would bring upgrades to Philadelphia's outfield. They are also not the elite stars on the market, so the Phillies would not be paying a massive premium.
It will be interesting to see what the next two weeks hold for Philadelphia, but these three names make perfect sense as possible trade targets to keep an eye on.