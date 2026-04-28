How to Watch Phillies' First Game Since Firing Rob Thomson: Television, Stream, Radio

Following a terrible start to the season, the Philadelphia Phillies are entering their series with the San Francisco Giants following a massive shakeup.

On Tuesday morning, the Phillies announced that they fired their manager, Rob Thomson, after a 9-19 start to the season. With the team failing in the playoffs the last two years and the slow start, it didn’t come as too much of a surprise to see Thomson getting let go.

Now, with the team in need of a spark, it will be Don Mattingly taking over as the new manager. Philadelphia did reach out to the recently fired Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox, but he will be staying at home with his family for the rest of the year.

As the Phillies try to bounce back from the slow start, their schedule does get a little more favorable in the coming stretch. They have set Mattingly up for success with an easy schedule, but the team will have to perform. Hopefully, the firing of Thomson will result in a bit of a spark similar to how the team reacted when he took over for Joe Girardi in 2022. As Philadelphia gets set to host the Giants, here’s how to watch on Tuesday night.

Who: San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies

When: April 28, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Television: NBCSP

Radio: 94 WIP, iHeart App

Pitching Matchup:

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

While all of the talk and attention will be about Thomson being fired and Mattingly taking over, the Phillies will be having one of their starters on the mound, hoping to bounce back from a slow start to the season. Southpaw Jesus Luzardo will be taking the hill for Philadelphia, hoping to have a good game.

So far this year, he has totaled a 6.91 ERA and has only been able to win one game. The numbers have taken a big step back, and the team will be hoping to see him get it going on Tuesday.

For the Giants, they will be sending veteran right-hander Tyler Mahle to the mound. Mahle has not gotten off to a great start to the season either, making this an interesting matchup. So far in 2026, Mahle has totaled a 5.26 ERA, but he is coming off a strong outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers. With it being the first game without Thomson, it will be very interesting to see how the Phillies respond to the massive shakeup.