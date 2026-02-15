Interesting First Comments from Castellanos the Padre After Phillies Release

Nick Castellanos arrived at Padres camp in Peoria, AZ on Sunday morning and was asked about leaving the Phillies, what he wishes went differently, what he learned, what attracted him to San Diego, what sort of player he is at this point and more.

Here is some of what Castellanos told reporters, including 97.3 The Fan:

On what he would have changed in Philly

"That we would have won a World Series. I think winning solves everything so I think the one thing I wish that would've ended up different is that we would've won."

On what he learned from the 'Miami incident'

"When I said I will learn from this, just letting my emotions get the best of me in the moment. Possibly, if I see things that frustrate me or that I believe aren't conducive to winning, to speaking up when I see it instead of letting things pile up over time and pile up over time and finally when I address it, it's less emotional."

Castellanos was referring, of course, to the game last June in Miami when he was pulled for a defensive replacement and responded by going back to the dugout, grabbing a beer and returning to sit next to manager Rob Thomson to let him know how he felt.

On playing for new manager Craig Stammen

"He's very passionate as far as how much he cares not only about the team but about the individuals. He seems like a family man which I can relate to.

"He's a player, he's done it, he's put on spikes, he's grinded, he's felt the feeling of success and he's also felt the feeling of when the game doesn't go your way. There's a lot of respect in that. I'm excited to do whatever he needs me to do."

Castellanos clearly seems to value big-league experience from the coaching staff. The Phillies' staff, minus new bench coach Don Mattingly and Howie Kendrick, whose official title is special assistant to the GM but who often serves as an assistant coach, has not had that in recent years.

On why he chose the Padres

"I would say just the people that they have. It's a veteran baseball team, they don't cut corners as far as what they do to prepare to win. Also, too, is the reputation they have for how they treat their players and have their backs even if something goes a little bit awry, they still stand with them and they don't deviate from their commitment to them as a person. All those things came into account."

Probably some intent behind those words.

On what kind of player he is now

"I'm definitely somebody that never shies away from the opportunity to play. I take pride in being available each and every day. As far as what kind of player I am at this point in my career, we're going to find out. It's a new start, it's a new vibe, there's new energy here. I'm excited to see how I can fit in to whatever role they need me to be."

Castellanos started 156 games in 2023 and all 162 in 2024. His performance, though, has plummeted over four seasons since joining the Phillies on a five-year, $100 million contract. Castellanos hit just .260/.306/.426 as a Phillie compared to .278/.329/.486 prior.

On potentially playing first base for the first time

"I have no idea, that's for the staff, but I'm open and willing to do anything. We're gonna have to wait and see because obviously I haven't played there before. I played infield when I was younger, I think I have 500 games at third base in the beginning of my career. But as far as my role, whatever they need, I'm here to help."