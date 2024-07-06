Pirates Literally Ran Out of Fireworks After Tying Single Game HR Record
It's a night of records in Pittsburgh. First, Paul Skenes set a record for the number of seven-plus strikeout games within a pitcher's first 10 games. Then, the Pirates tied their single-game home run record with seven homers.
The Pirates hit so many home runs that they ran out of pyrotechnics to fire off as they normally do after homers.
The team put a message up on the video board to let fans know why the celebration would be more quiet:
Rowdy Tellez and Bryan Reynolds both hit two home runs (Tellez's was a grand slam, the fourth of his career). Jack Suwinski, Yasmani Grandal and Michael Taylor added the others.
All said and done, the Pirates won 14-2. The big turning point was the home run from Reynolds in the fifth inning, which came off a crazy sequence that ballooned the Pirates' win probability by over 20%.
The seven runs are the headline, but the Pirates also put 16 hits on the board, while the pitching staff tallied 11 strikeouts total. It was a masterclass from Pittsburgh.