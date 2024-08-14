Pirates Blanked as Padres Take First Two Games of Series
The Pittsburgh Pirates' losing streak extends to nine as they dropped game two of the series against the San Diego Padres Tuesday night, 3-0. The loss pushes them to 56-63 on the season and seven games out of the final spot in the National League Wild Card race.
Luis Ortiz flirted with some serious trouble in the first inning, walking a pair of batters to lead off the game. Jake Cronenworth bounced a comebacker back to Ortiz for a play that should have resulted in a double play. Ortiz put the ball on line for Oneil Cruz, who somehow missed the ball, turning it into the bases loaded with nobody out. Manny Machado flew out on a beautiful diving catch in center by Ji-Hwan Bae to score the first run of the night. The Bucs would finally get out of the inning with a double play ball hit to Ke'Bryan Hayes at third.
Ortiz was able to settle in and find his control, posting three consecutive scoreless frames before giving up a solo shot to David Peralta in the fifth. The Friars added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to the contribution of Bryan De La Cruz who was charged with a fielding error. The Pirates were unable to get anything going, finishing the night 0-of-7 with runners in scoring position and stranding a total of eight men on base. Maybe the most striking number(s) for the night is that the Pirates were set down on strikes 15 times (!) and failed to draw a single walk. They've scored a grand total of seven runs over the past four games and if there's any hope for avoiding the sweep tomorrow evening, they're going to need that bats to come alive.
Tomorrow's probable starters: Mitch Keller (PIT) vs. Martin Perez (SD); 4:10 p.m. EST.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. DH Andrew McCutchen 1-4
2. LF Bryan Reynolds 3-4
3. SS Oneil Cruz 1-4
4. C Joey Bart 1-4
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez 1-4
6. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-3
7. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes 1-4
8. RF Bryan De La Cruz 1-4
9. CF Ji-Hwan Bae 0-3
SAN DIEGO PADRES
1. DH Luis Arraez 2-3, BB
2. LF Jurickson Profar 0-3
3. 1B Jake Cronenworth 1-4
4. 3B Manny Machado 1-2, 2 RBI
5. 2B Xander Bogaerts 1-4
6. CF Jackson Merrill 0-3
7. RF David Peralta 2-3, HR
8. SS Ha-Seong Kim 0-3
9. C Kyle Higashioka 0-3
