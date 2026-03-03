Pirates' Paul Skenes First Team USA Start Revealed

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will pitch for Team USA at the upcoming World Baseball Classic and his first start is now known.

Skenes will make his World Baseball Classic debut, as he faces a rival in Team Mexico on March 9 at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. (EST) and it is a nationally televised broadcast on FOX.

This is the second to last game of Pool Play for Team USA, as they'll close their fourth game against Team Italy on March 10.

Skenes also said that he will make another start in the knockout stage, but didn't reveal which round he would pitch in if Team USA makes it. He will also pitch in one of their exhibition matchups, as they face the San Francisco Giants on March 3 and the Colorado Rockies on March 4.

Who Skenes Will Face Off Against on Team Mexico

Team Mexico will have a few players Skenes has familiarity with and those who are some of the better hitters in the tournament.

Skenes will face off against current Pirates teammate Nick Gonzales , who is representing Mexico for the first time, plus former Pirates teammate in Rowdy Tellez, both in the nation's infield.

Sep 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Nick Gonzales (39) swings during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Two of Mexico's best hitters are in their outfield, with Seattle Mariners' Randy Arozerana, a two-time All-Star in 2023 and 2025, and Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran, a 2024 All-Star.

Both players were a part of Team Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where they achieved their highest ever finish with the bronze medal.

Other notable hitters include Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, infielders in Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Ortiz, Atlanta Braves' Nacho Alvarez Jr. and 2025 All-Star in Tampa Bay Rays' Jonathan Aranda, plus Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas.

Skenes Amongst Great USA Pitching Staff at WBC

Team USA won't just have the 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner in Skenes, they'll have the 2025 American League Cy Young Award winner in Detroit Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal, who starts against Team Great Britain on March 7.

Giants right-handed starter Logan Webb, who led the NL in strikeouts last season and is a two-time All-Star, takes the mound in the Team USA opener vs. Team Brazil on March 6.

New York Mets rookie pitcher in right-hander Nolan McClean will start the final game of Pool Play for Team USA against Team Italy on March 10.

Sep 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean (26) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It also features All-Stars in right-handed pitchers in Mets' Clay Holmes, New York Yankees' David Bednar and San Diego Padres' Mason Miller, plus Chicago Cubs left-handed starting pitcher Matthew Boyd.

Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, who is retired, is coming back and will also pitch for Team USA.

Skenes will get the chance to learn from some of the better pitchers in baseball and come back as an even tougher pitcher with the Pirates this season.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!