PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their final game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field with a new pitcher in their bullpen.

The Pirates recalled right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed fellow right-handed relief pitcher Chris Devenski on the 15-day injured list with an undisclosed illness ahead of the series finale on May 7.

Pittsburgh had Sanders on the taxi squad the day prior, but he is now on the 26-man roster, as Devenski will miss the next two weeks out with his sickness.

Devenski missed the previous two games due to him serving a suspension after his ejection for throwing at Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart at PNC Park on May 2.

How This Changes the Pirates Bullpen

This marks the third stint with the Pirates for Sanders this season, as he's moved up and down between the minors and majors.

Sanders had a terrible first outing vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park after a rain delay on April 18, where he only got two outs and gave up four earned runs in the top of the fifth inning, blowing a 4-0 lead.

Aug 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cam Sanders (64) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He went down to Indianapolis right after that, but came back following right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft going on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List on April 25.

Sanders pitched much better, with two scoreless innings vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 26 and then getting an out in the ninth inning vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27, before returning to Triple-A once Ashcraft returned .

The Pirates will likely use Sanders in this game, but also in their upcoming series vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park this weekend, as he hasn't pitched since May 1.

Pittsburgh has five right-handed pitchers in their bullpen in Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Yohan Ramírez, Sanders and Dennis Santana, plus three left-handers in Mason Montgomery, Evan Sisk and Gregory Soto.

Devenski's Short Time With the Pirates

The Pirates brought Devenski up on April 29 from Triple-A, as they sent down left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco after his long relief outings vs. the Cardinals at PNC Park on April 28.

Devenski pitched in the final two games of the series vs. the Cardinals and in that game vs. the Reds before going on the injured list.

Apr 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chris Devenski (57) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He gave up two singles and an earned run in relief of Sisk, as St. Louis built a 5-1 lead and ended up winning 5-4.

Devenski came in relief of Mattson the top of the ninth inning vs. the Cardinals on April 30 and gave up two hits, which scored two runs and made it 10-4 in a 10-5 defeat, which secured a four-game sweep for the road team.

His last appearance was against the Reds and he gave up a solo home run in his first at-bat, before getting an out and then hitting Stewart in the top of the seventh inning, which resulted in his ejection and eventual suspension.

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