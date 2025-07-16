Platinum Glove Race: MLB’s Best Defensive Players at the All-Star Break
We've arrived at MLB's All-Star break, and while most of the early award buzz surrounds the riveting offensive outbursts from players such as Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Yankees reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani, less love has been shown to those who keep runs off the board.
We're going to take a look at the crop of players this season that have stood out above their peers as the best defensive players in the league, and thus potential Platinum Glove candidates to follow the lead of the 2024 winners: Raleigh and Brewers second baseman Brice Turang.
American League Platinum Glove
Ceddanne Rafaela, CF, Boston Red Sox
Ceddanne Rafaela has been lights out in center field and is tied for third in MLB in outs above average with 15. He's prevented 13 runs in center field, according to Statcast, and covers a tremendous amount of ground while patrolling the outfield grass.
Of all players in MLB, only Pete Crow-Armstrong ranks higher then Rafaela in Statcast's Fielding Run Value category, which combines all of the tracking technology's most crucial defensive stats. Opposing baserunners should tread carefully when Rafaela is throwing the ball, as he's a threat to gun them down no matter how speedy they are—his arm strength and range both rank in the top five percentile.
Denzel Clarke, CF, Athletics
Denzel Clarke has already made a handful of highlight-reel catches in center field this season, most notably his jaw-dropping home run robbery in which he scaled the wall before reaching over and hauling in a sure homer. Clarke has center field covered for the Athletics and boasts 13 outs above average, second among American League outfielders, and 11 runs prevented, which is tied for fourth in MLB. He ranks well despite playing just 44 games thus far, putting him on a pace that could help him run away with the AL’s Platinum Glove if he keeps up his pace.
Clarke's ability to cover so much outfield ground has resulted in him recording a 94% success rate on balls hit his way in the outfield. He comes in 7% above his estimated success rate of 87%, which is the highest differential in the league. In other words, Clarke is incredibly effective at making plays on balls hit his way that would typically not be expected to result in an out.
Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt continues to be one of baseball's best defensive players, in addition to his prowess at the plate. The 25-year-old has 15 outs above average while manning the most important position in the infield, and he's also prevented 11 runs, the most at his position in the AL. In fact, no other qualified shortstop in the league has prevented more than three runs this season.
After winning the Gold Glove at shortstop in 2024, Witt looks likely to repeat that feat this year while perhaps leveling up and taking home the Platinum Glove, too.
Honorable Mentions: Raleigh, Astros 2B Mauricio Dubon, Mariners CF Julio Rodriguez
National League Platinum Glove
Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF, Chicago Cubs
Pete Crow-Armstrong has a knack for running down baseballs that seem almost certain to touch down for hits. The 23-year-old center field has unbelievable range and ranks first among outfielders with 16 outs above average and is first in all of MLB with 14 runs prevented, according to data from Statcast.
Crow-Armstrong also has baseball's best success rate in the outfield at 96%, thanks to his ability to chase down balls just about anywhere in center field. The Cubs star also leads the league in putouts at center field, boasts a perfect fielding percentage and is one of only three center fielders in MLB without a single error this season.
Nick Allen, SS, Atlanta Braves
Nick Allen has been vital for the Braves this season, as he overtook the starting job from former teammate Orlando Arcia thanks to his excellent glovework. While he's no world beater at the plate, logging a .580 OPS, Allen's defense is what sets him apart. He's arguably the best defensive shortstop in baseball, a notion the numbers back up.
Allen is tied with Crow-Armstrong for the most Outs Above Average in MLB with 16, and he's prevented the most runs among shortstops with 12, one more than Witt. He boasts a pristine .993 fielding percentage at shortstop, having committed just two errors.
Masyn Winn, SS, St. Louis Cardinals
If anyone's rivaling Allen for the title of best defensive shortstop in the National League, it's Masyn Winn. Winn has been sensational on defense for St. Louis, leading the league at the position with a .994 fielding percentage. He's tied with Witt for second among MLB shortstops with 11 runs prevented and boasts 15 outs above average.
Only Witt, Winn and Allen have 15 or more outs above average, while no other shortstop in MLB has more than nine. Winn excels at charging in quickly on the ball and firing a hard throw over to first base, having made several breathtaking plays in such fashion this season.
Honorable Mentions: Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes, Cardinals CF Victor Scott II, Giants C Patrick Bailey