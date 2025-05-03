Red Sox Leave Door Open for New Rafael Devers Role After Triston Casas Injury
When you lose a player as important as Triston Casas for the majority of the season, all your plans go out the window. That's the reality the Boston Red Sox are facing now, as Casas is expected to be out for the year with a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee after leaving Friday night's game on a stretcher. He will undergo surgery.
Team executive Craig Breslow briefly spoke about the injury on Saturday, sharing that "all options" are on the table, specifically leaving the door open for Rafael Devers to play first base, as relayed by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.
Devers had a somewhat tense spat with the team coming into this year. Boston added elite third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason in free agency, which has typically been Devers's role. Devers strong-armed the position as firmly his, but later let up to serve as the full-time designated hitter. Now, it looks like the team could reposition him in the infield at first. That was followed with a tough slump to start the year that he has now rebounded from.
Devers has never played first base at the highest level of pro ball, nor has he played the position in minor league ball. It's a transition many players have made over the years though, including star players like Bryce Harper in recent memory.