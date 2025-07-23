Rafael Devers Explains Why He's Glad to Field Again After Making First Base Debut
Rafael Devers made his debut at first base for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, and the move appeared to be a pleasant reset for the three-time MLB All-Star.
Despite Devers refusing to play first base for the Red Sox and serving as Boston's designated hitter this season until he was traded to the Giants, Devers was open to playing first base for the Giants once he landed in San Francisco.
Though Devers has spent the majority of his career at third base, the Giants already have a Gold Glove-winning third baseman in Matt Chapman. Instead, there was an open opportunity for Devers at first base, where he finally played for the first time in their second game of the series in Atlanta.
"I felt very comfortable [playing first base],” Devers said through interpreter Erwin Higueros, via Rick Farlow of MLB.com. “I’ve been practicing for a while. It’s really good that I was able to get out there, but most importantly we won the game.”
Devers explained after making his first start at first base that he likes playing in the field because it keeps him from getting inside his own head during a game.
"It keeps me active and it keeps my head out of just thinking of the next at-bat,” Devers said. “I’m the kind of player who likes to be active and likes to be on the field. I’d rather be on the field than be in the cage hitting all the time.”
Returning to fielding appeared to benefit Devers, who recorded two hits, two runs, and one RBI on five at-bats. His efforts contributed to the Giants rebounding from their offensive woes and a six-game losing streak with a huge 9-0 win over the Braves.
Overall, Devers feels playing third base is harder than first, but is still practicing to improve. "There’s not much difference,” Devers said, via MLB.com. “I think third base is a lot harder, but that’s why I’m practicing and that’s why I’m working every single day to get my grounders out there just to get adjusted to playing first base.”
Devers is not slated to become an everyday first baseman, but will continue to see time in the field in some games going forward. He will not play first base in Wednesday's game, and instead will potentially see time at first again versus the New York Mets this weekend.