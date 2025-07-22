Rafael Devers to Make Debut at First Base for Giants
Over a month after Rafael Devers was traded from the Red Sox to the Giants—in part because he was unwilling to step in at first base—he will now make his debut at first for San Francisco, per Shayna Rubin of The San Francisco Chronicle.
Before Devers was surprisingly traded to the Giants this season, he was a long-time third baseman for the Red Sox. His position was challenged during spring training when the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman and decided to play him at third base instead. This upset Devers, but he eventually agreed to serve as the team's designated hitter before Opening Day.
In May, Devers was asked to play first base following an injury to first baseman Triston Casas, but Devers refused. When Devers got traded to the Giants a month later, he notably said he was willing to play whatever position the team asked of him. Now, Devers will officially try out first base in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves.
Devers did explain last month after the trade that he did not want to play first base for the Red Sox because he felt he had earned respect for his play with the team, and the request was made in the middle of the season. He maintains that if Boston asked during spring training, he would have been willing to play first base.
"I would say that I had some good numbers over at Boston, and I think that I do feel that I have earned some respect," Devers said in June. "If they would had asked me at the beginning of spring training, yes I would have."
When Devers arrived in San Francisco, the Giants brass spoke to him at the beginning about playing first base. They also did not rush him, and gave him over a month to learn the position and be the team's designated hitter in the meantime. That transparency and time to prepare appear to have been key for Devers now being open to playing first base for the Giants.