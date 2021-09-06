Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to split their four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels as they play their final game in Anaheim this season.

Texas Rangers (48-88) at Los Angeles Angels (68-69)

Monday, September 6, 2021

8:07 PM CT

Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA

Probables:

TEX: RHP A.J. Alexy (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

LAA: RHP Jaime Barria (2-2, 5.40 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA, KWKW

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

3B Yonny Hernandez SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Adolis García CF DJ Peters 1B Nathaniel Lowe 2B Nick Solak DH Yohel Pozo LF Jason Martin C Jose Trevino

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

TBA

Probable Starters vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday: RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.56) vs. RHP Zac Gallen (2-8, 4.34)

RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.56) vs. RHP Zac Gallen (2-8, 4.34) Wednesday: RHP Kohei Arihara (2-3, 6.19) vs. RHP Luke Weaver (3-3, 4.11)

Rangers Injury Report

COVID-19 Injured List

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)

INF Brock Holt (added August 23)

RHP Drew Anderson (added August 24)

RHP Dane Dunning (added August 25)

RHP Spencer Howard (added August 27)

-Spencer Howard and Brock Holt are with the club on the road

-Dane Dunning should also return at some point during the trip, and could start against the A's on September 10

NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.

10-Day Injured List

Andy Ibáñez (left hamstring strain): Manager Chris Woodward said he was not "overly optimistic" about the injury after seeing how Ibáñez felt after injuring his hamstring on August 29. It's unclear if Ibáñez can return this season.

Manager Chris Woodward said he was not "overly optimistic" about the injury after seeing how Ibáñez felt after injuring his hamstring on August 29. It's unclear if Ibáñez can return this season. Eli White (right elbow strain): White began a throwing program about one week ago. He is already swinging the bat. His timetable is still unclear.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering slowly. He has been hitting recently and has been feeling better recently. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.

Calhoun is recovering slowly. He has been hitting recently and has been feeling better recently. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.

King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

