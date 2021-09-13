September 13, 2021
Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to carry the momentum from a 6-3 road trip back home as they open a four-game series with the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Monday.
Houston Astros (83-59) at Texas Rangers (53-89)

Monday, September 13, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
HOU: RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-7, 4.28 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.21 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KBME, KLAT1010, KTRH 740

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. RF Adolis García
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. LF DJ Peters
  6. 2B Nick Solak
  7. DH Yohel Pozo
  8. C Jose Trevino
  9. 3B Yonny Hernandez

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jose Altuve
  2. 3B Alex Bregman
  3. DH Yordan Alvarez
  4. 1B Yuli Gurriel
  5. RF Kyle Tucker
  6. SS Carlos Correa
  7. CF Jake Myers
  8. LF Jose Siri
  9. C Garrett Stubbs

Rangers Injury Report

COVID-19 Injured List

  • RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)
  • INF Brock Holt (added August 23)
  • RHP Drew Anderson (added August 24)

-Brock Holt was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on rehab assignment on Sunday.
-Mike Foltynewicz is rehabbing in Arizona.
-Drew Anderson is on rehab assignment at Round Rock.

NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.

10-Day Injured List

  • Andy Ibáñez (left hamstring strain): Ibáñez began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
  • Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on Wednesday morning to repair UCL in right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is is rehabbing in Arizona. According to Rangers PR, he could possibly pitch in games in a couple of weeks. A return to the big leagues this season is very unlikely.
  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was transferred from the ACL Rangers to Triple-A Round Rock on his rehab assignment on Monday. Calhoun was 6-for-17 with one home run and five RBI in five ACL games.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

