September 25, 2021
Rangers vs Orioles: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to build off their big win from Friday night as they continue their four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.
Author:

Texas Rangers (56-98) at Baltimore Orioles (49-105)

Saturday, September 25, 2021
6:05 PM CT
Camden Yards | Baltimore, MD

Probables:
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (9-12, 5.36 ERA)
vs
BAL: RHP Chris Ellis (1-0, 2.39 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Baltimore Orioles
TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Radio: 105.7 The Fan, O's Radio

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Willie Calhoun
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. DH Adolis García
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. 2B Nick Solak
  6. RF DJ Peters
  7. 3B Yonny Hernandez
  8. CF Leody Taveras
  9. C Jose Trevino

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

TBA

Rangers Minor League Recap

Triple-A Round Rock edged out a 4-3 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night, and is now 2-0 in the Triple-A Final Stretch. 

Jason Martin went 2-for-3 on the night, and gave the Express an early lead with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 1st. Josh Jung and Yohel Pozo each doubled, and John Hicks went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and one RBI. Starter Jake Latz struck out six batters over five innings, holding Tacoma to just one run.

Low-A Down East kept itself alive in the Low-A East Championship Series with a 7-5 win at Charleston on Friday night, and now trail 2-1 in the best-of-5 series. 

Starter Nick Krauth allowed just two runs across seven innings, fanning nine batters while walking none to earn the win. Thomas Saggese had a career day at the plate, hitting for the cycle in his first four at-bats while driving in three runs. Saggese has gone 6-for-13 (.462) with four RBI thru the first four games of the series. With the Wood Ducks clinging to a two-run lead in the ninth, Eudrys Manon slammed the door shut by striking out the side.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice sometime this week.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

