Pregame Notes: Rangers Start Astros Series
The Texas Rangers are in Houston for a three-game road trip before returning home for the weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Texas Rangers (48-60) at Houston Astros (70-40)
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
7:10 PM CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
-
Probables:
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (9-2, 2.47)
Vs.
HOU: RHP José Urquidy (10-4, 3.62)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Houston Astros
TV: ATT SportsNet-SW
Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KLAT 93.3 FM/1010 AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
4. RF Adolis García
5. C Jonah Heim
6. CF Leody Taveras
7. 3B Josh Smith
8. LF Bubba Thompson
9. DH Brad Miller
-
Houston Astros
1. 2B Jose Altuve
2. 1B Yuri Gurriel
3. DH Yordan Alvarez
4. 3B Alex Bregman
5. RF Kyle Tucker
6. LF Aledmys Díaz
7. SS Jeremy Peña
8. C Christian Vázquez
9. CF Jake Meyers
-
-
Transactions
Aug. 9
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.
P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17, but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.
P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.
