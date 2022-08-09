Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Start Astros Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Texas Rangers are in Houston for a three-game road trip before returning home for the weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Texas Rangers (48-60) at Houston Astros (70-40)

Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

7:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (9-2, 2.47)

Vs.

HOU: RHP José Urquidy (10-4, 3.62)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Houston Astros

TV: ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KLAT 93.3 FM/1010 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. C Jonah Heim

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. 3B Josh Smith

8. LF Bubba Thompson

9. DH Brad Miller

-

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Josh Jung
Play

Potential Rule 5 Decisions for Rangers

With the offseason comes many decisions for Texas management, which includes which players to expose in December.

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Luisangel Acuna
Play

Watch: Rangers Top 30 Prospect Hits First Frisco Homer

The Texas Rangers prospect has been with the RoughRiders for a week and his first Double-A home run was a big one.

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Watch: New Rangers Farmhand Shows off Delivery

The pitcher received in the Matt Bush trade already has a start under his belt for Double-A Frisco.

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Houston Astros

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. 1B Yuri Gurriel

3. DH Yordan Alvarez

4. 3B Alex Bregman

5. RF Kyle Tucker

6. LF Aledmys Díaz

7. SS Jeremy Peña

8. C Christian Vázquez

9. CF Jake Meyers

-

In the News

Potential Rule 5 Decisions for Rangers

Watch Rangers Top 30 prospect hit first Double-A home run

Watch new Rangers Top 30 prospect’s delivery at Frisco

Rangers Takeaways: New Kids are All Right (to start)

-

Transactions

Aug. 9

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17, but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Pregame Notes: Rangers Start Astros Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Texas Rangers are in Houston for a three-game road trip before returning home for the weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Texas Rangers (48-60) at Houston Astros (70-40)

Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

7:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (9-2, 2.47)

Vs.

HOU: RHP José Urquidy (10-4, 3.62)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Houston Astros

TV: ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KLAT 93.3 FM/1010 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. C Jonah Heim

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. 3B Josh Smith

8. LF Bubba Thompson

9. DH Brad Miller

-

Houston Astros

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. 1B Yuri Gurriel

3. DH Yordan Alvarez

4. 3B Alex Bregman

5. RF Kyle Tucker

6. LF Aledmys Díaz

7. SS Jeremy Peña

8. C Christian Vázquez

9. CF Jake Meyers

-

In the News

Potential Rule 5 Decisions for Rangers

Watch Rangers Top 30 prospect hit first Double-A home run

Watch new Rangers Top 30 prospect’s delivery at Frisco

Rangers Takeaways: New Kids are All Right (to start)

-

Transactions

Aug. 9

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17, but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Josh Jung
News

Potential Rule 5 Decisions for Rangers

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
Luisangel Acuna
Prospects

Watch: Rangers Top 30 Prospect Hits First Frisco Homer

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Watch: New Rangers Farmhand Shows off Delivery

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the victory against the Chicago White Sox with a leg kicks at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Takeaways: New Kids Are All Right

By Matthew PostinsAug 8, 2022 2:28 PM EDT
Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Series with White Sox Ends

By Inside The Rangers StaffAug 7, 2022 7:09 PM EDT
Aug 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) delivers to the plate during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers Aim to Win White Sox Series

By Inside The Rangers StaffAug 7, 2022 2:11 PM EDT
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers 8, White Sox 0

By Inside The Rangers StaffAug 6, 2022 10:36 PM EDT
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park.
Prospects

Rangers Introduce Kumar Rocker

By Matthew PostinsAug 6, 2022 5:35 PM EDT