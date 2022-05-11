Seager's Two Homers Help Revive Rangers' Bats in 6-4 Win Over Royals

Corey Seager loves hitting in Globe Life Field. After a rough series in the Bronx, his two home runs highlighted a complete offensive performance in a 6-4 victory over the Royals.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers bounced back from a tough offensive series in New York, defeating the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night by a score of 6-4.

Corey Seager was instrumental in the offensive showcase, slugging two solo home runs, including one with two outs in the first inning.

"It was just a good offensive night all around," Seager said. "We had some chances in New York and we never felt like we got that big hit. To get out there and get on the board early, take some walks, get some big hits; it kind of jumpstarted us."

After Kole Calhoun added to the early lead with a two-out, two-run single in the first, the early 3-0 lead aided Rangers starter Martín Pérez, giving him more confidence to attack the Royals lineup. The 31-year-old finally earned his first win of the season, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.

Pérez's focus this season, as compared to last year with the Boston Red Sox, has been steadily attacking and challenging hitters. Over his past four starts, Pérez has only allowed two earned runs in 26 1/3 innings.

"What's different from last year to this year, I'm not giving too much credit to the hitters," Pérez said. "I'm just going to throw my pitch where I want it."

Calhoun's big hit in the first inning wasn't his only big play of the night. The former Gold Glove winner stole a hit from Whit Merrifield with a sensational diving catch as the Rangers nursed a two-run lead in the ninth inning.

Calhoun showed plenty of emotion after his big catch. While Calhoun's results have been underwhelming to this point in the season, manager Chris Woodward has talked about how Calhoun has become a leader in the clubhouse; a player that is highly respected by his teammates.

For an offense that has struggled as a whole for the past few weeks, Calhoun's continued passion through struggle not only earned praise from his manager, but could set a great example for the younger hitters in the lineup.

"This guy plays with a ton of passion," Woodward said. "All he cares about is helping his team win. It's killing him that he's not off to the start he wanted to be at. But this guy never gives in."

What's Next?

The Rangers and Royals continue their three-game series at Globe Life Field on Wednesday night. Matt Bush (1-1, 4.09 ERA) will start for the Rangers, likely as an opener. Kansas City has yet to announce their starting pitcher.