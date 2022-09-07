GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers End Series at Houston Astros
The Texas Rangers will conclude their seven-game, two-city road trip at the Houston Astros at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.
The Rangers (59-76) finally ended their nine-game losing streak Tuesday night. Thanks to an Astros error, a Nathaniel Lowe single, an Adolis García fielder’s choice and a wild pitch by Houston starter Framber Valdez, the Rangers won 5-4.
That stops the bleeding, and the Rangers can try and salvage a horrible road trip with a series win in Houston. The Astros (87-49) own the best record in the American League.
Texas, which got a bit of a boost after the managerial change from Chris Woodward to Tony Beasley, is now 8-12 under the interim skipper.
The Rangers have plenty going on. Two young players — outfielder Eli White and pitcher Spencer Howard — are headed to Triple-A Round Rock for rehab assignments. Pitcher Jon Gray is throwing batting practice before Wednesday's game in hopes of getting off the injured list. And rookie Cole Ragans is being activated to start the series finale.
A much-needed off-day is coming for the Rangers, who host Toronto for a three-game set starting Friday.
Texas Rangers (59-76) at Houston Astros (87-49)
Sept. 7, 2022, Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas, 7:10 p.m. (CDT)
Starting Pitchers
TEX: LHP Cole Ragans (0-2, 4.42)
Vs.
HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (8-9, 3.07)
Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:
Activated P Cole Ragans from the 15-day injured list; Optioned P A.J. Alexy to Triple-A Round Rock.
Rangers Injury List:
P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return and pitched a batting practice session on Wednesday in Houston.
P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He begins a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.
P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.
Follow the Game
TV
Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest
Astros – ATT SportsNet-SW
Radio/Internet
Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270
Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM, KLAT 1010
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
1B Nathaniel Lowe
RF Kole Calhoun
CF Leody Taveras
3B Ezequiel Duran
C Sam Huff
DH Nick Solak
LF Bubba Thompson
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
2B Jose Altuve
SS Jeremy Peña
DH Yordan Alvarez
3B Alex Bregman
RF Kyle Tucker
1B Yuli Gurriel
LF Trey Mancini
C Christian Vázquez
CF Mauricio Dubón