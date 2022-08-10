Pregame Notes: Rangers Look to Bounce Back at Astros
The Texas Rangers continue their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday, a night after falling 7-5 in the opener on Tuesday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Texas Rangers (48-61) at Houston Astros (71-40)
Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022
7:10 PM CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31)
Vs.
HOU: RHP Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Houston Astros
TV: ATT SportsNet-SW
Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KLAT 93.3 FM/1010 AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. RF Adolis García
4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
5. CF Leody Taveras
6. C Meibrys Viloria
7. 3B Ezequiel Duran
8. DH Brad Miller
8. LF Bubba Thompson
-
Rangers Top Prospect Homers in Triple-A Start
The former first-round pick is working his way back from surgery that prevented him from competing for a spot with the Rangers in the spring.
Astros End Rangers Ace's Win Streak
Texas had a 4-0 lead at Houston early, but the Astros put together two separate rallies to claim the opening game of the Lone Star series.
Pregame Notes: Rangers Start Astros Series
Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Houston Astros
1. 2B Jose Altuve
2. 1B Yuri Gurriel
3. DH Yordan Alvarez
4. 3B Alex Bregman
5. RF Kyle Tucker
6. SS Jeremy Peña
7. LF Chas McCormick
8. CF Mauricio Dubón
9. C Martín Maldonado
-
In the News
Rangers Top Prospect Homers in Triple-A Start
Potential Rule 5 Decisions for Rangers
Watch Rangers Top 30 prospect hit first Double-A home run
Watch new Rangers Top 30 prospect’s delivery at Frisco
-
Transactions
Aug. 10
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.
P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17, but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.
P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.