Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Look to Bounce Back at Astros

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Texas Rangers continue their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday, a night after falling 7-5 in the opener on Tuesday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Texas Rangers (48-61) at Houston Astros (71-40)

Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

7:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31)

Vs.

HOU: RHP Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Houston Astros

TV: ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KLAT 93.3 FM/1010 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. CF Leody Taveras

6. C Meibrys Viloria

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. DH Brad Miller

8. LF Bubba Thompson

-

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Josh Jung
Play

Rangers Top Prospect Homers in Triple-A Start

The former first-round pick is working his way back from surgery that prevented him from competing for a spot with the Rangers in the spring.

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Aug 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) reacts after a pitch during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Astros End Rangers Ace's Win Streak

Texas had a 4-0 lead at Houston early, but the Astros put together two separate rallies to claim the opening game of the Lone Star series.

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
16 hours ago
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Start Astros Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Houston Astros

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. 1B Yuri Gurriel

3. DH Yordan Alvarez

4. 3B Alex Bregman

5. RF Kyle Tucker

6. SS Jeremy Peña

7. LF Chas McCormick

8. CF Mauricio Dubón

9. C Martín Maldonado

-

In the News

Rangers Top Prospect Homers in Triple-A Start

Potential Rule 5 Decisions for Rangers

Watch Rangers Top 30 prospect hit first Double-A home run

Watch new Rangers Top 30 prospect’s delivery at Frisco

-

Transactions

Aug. 10

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17, but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Pregame Notes: Rangers Look to Bounce Back at Astros

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Texas Rangers continue their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday, a night after falling 7-5 in the opener on Tuesday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Texas Rangers (48-61) at Houston Astros (71-40)

Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

7:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31)

Vs.

HOU: RHP Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Houston Astros

TV: ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KLAT 93.3 FM/1010 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. CF Leody Taveras

6. C Meibrys Viloria

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. DH Brad Miller

8. LF Bubba Thompson

-

Houston Astros

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. 1B Yuri Gurriel

3. DH Yordan Alvarez

4. 3B Alex Bregman

5. RF Kyle Tucker

6. SS Jeremy Peña

7. LF Chas McCormick

8. CF Mauricio Dubón

9. C Martín Maldonado

-

In the News

Rangers Top Prospect Homers in Triple-A Start

Potential Rule 5 Decisions for Rangers

Watch Rangers Top 30 prospect hit first Double-A home run

Watch new Rangers Top 30 prospect’s delivery at Frisco

-

Transactions

Aug. 10

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17, but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Josh Jung
Prospects

Rangers Top Prospect Homers in Triple-A Start

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
Aug 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) reacts after a pitch during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Astros End Rangers Ace's Win Streak

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Start Astros Series

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Josh Jung
News

Potential Rule 5 Decisions for Rangers

By Matthew PostinsAug 9, 2022 9:30 AM EDT
Luisangel Acuna
Prospects

Watch: Rangers Top 30 Prospect Hits First Frisco Homer

By Matthew PostinsAug 8, 2022 10:22 PM EDT
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Watch: New Rangers Farmhand Shows off Delivery

By Matthew PostinsAug 8, 2022 8:24 PM EDT
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the victory against the Chicago White Sox with a leg kicks at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Takeaways: New Kids Are All Right

By Matthew PostinsAug 8, 2022 2:28 PM EDT
Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Series with White Sox Ends

By Inside The Rangers StaffAug 7, 2022 7:09 PM EDT