Pregame Notes: Rangers Look to Bounce Back at Astros

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Texas Rangers continue their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday, a night after falling 7-5 in the opener on Tuesday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Texas Rangers (48-61) at Houston Astros (71-40)

Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

7:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31)

Vs.

HOU: RHP Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Houston Astros

TV: ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KLAT 93.3 FM/1010 AM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. CF Leody Taveras

6. C Meibrys Viloria

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. DH Brad Miller

8. LF Bubba Thompson

Houston Astros

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. 1B Yuri Gurriel

3. DH Yordan Alvarez

4. 3B Alex Bregman

5. RF Kyle Tucker

6. SS Jeremy Peña

7. LF Chas McCormick

8. CF Mauricio Dubón

9. C Martín Maldonado

Transactions

Aug. 10

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17, but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.

