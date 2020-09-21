Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes: Gibson Looks to Build Off Complete Game Shutout

The Texas Rangers are seeking a win as they wrap up their season series with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon.

Texas Rangers (19-34) @ Los Angeles Angels (23-31)

Monday, September 21, 2020

3:10 p.m. CT

Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA

Probables

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (2-5, 5.18 ERA)

vs

LAA: RHP Dylan Bundy (5-3, 3.12 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: FOX Sports West

Radio: KLAA, KWKW

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras DH Willie Calhoun 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo LF Nick Solak 2B Rougned Odor SS Anderson Tejeda 1B Derek Dietrich C Jeff Mathis

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

2B David Fletcher 1B Jared Walsh CF Mike Trout 3B Anthony Rendon DH Shohei Ohtani LF Justin Upton RF Taylor Ward C Max Stassi SS Andrelton Simmons

Injury Report

10-Day IL

Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14

eligible August 14 Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6

eligible September 6 Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16

eligible September 16 Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18

eligible September 18 Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21

eligible September 21 Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22

45-Day IL

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27

eligible May 27 Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11

eligible September 11 José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13

eligible September 13 Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Kyle Gibson Looks to Build Off Complete Game Shutout

Rangers starter Kyle Gibson is coming off one of the strongest outings of his career, tossing a complete game shutout in Houston last week.

The Angels' lineup brings a lot of similar challenges that Gibson faced in Houston. Rangers manager Chris Woodward detailed what Gibson has to do to replicate that success:

“Maybe a no-hitter or perfect game. I don't know, that's a little better than a complete game shutout. Honestly, we talked about yesterday, more of the same. I think just pounding the strike zone with with his pitches. I think he was very efficient last time. Do the same. I mean, this team doesn't chase. That's the one thing; they're they're similar to Houston or similar to Oakland. They don't chase out of the strike zone. So you have to attack in the strike zone. That was his mentality going into the last start. It has to be the same this time. You can't nibble around the edges. You’ve got to execute. Certain guys in their lineup, you can get a little bit more liberal strike zone, but most guys you got to go right at them. If he does that, his stuff is good enough. It plays. It keeps guys off balance. When he becomes predictable, that's when he gets in trouble. If he can use all of his pitches in the strike zone, I think he’ll be fine.”

