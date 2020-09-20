SI.com
Inside The Rangers
Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes: Texas Turns to Lance Lynn in Anaheim

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers send their ace to the mound as they look to bounce back after Friday night's loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas Rangers (18-33) @ Los Angeles Angels (22-30)

Saturday, September 19, 2020
8:10 p.m. CT
Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA

Probables
TEX: RHP Lance Lynn (6-2, 2.40 ERA)
vs
LAA: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-3, 4.02 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: FOX Sports West
Radio: KLAA, KWKW

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. LF Nick Solak
  3. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  4. 2B Rougned Odor
  5. 1B Sherten Apostel
  6. DH Willie Calhoun
  7. SS Anderson Tejeda
  8. RF Eli White
  9. C Jeff Mathis

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. 2B David Fletcher
  2. RF Jared Walsh
  3. CF Mike Trout
  4. 3B Anthony Rendon
  5. 1B Albert Pujols
  6. DH Shohei Ohtani
  7. LF Taylor Ward
  8. C Max Stassi
  9. SS Andrelton Simmons

Injury Report

10-Day IL

  • Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
  • Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
  • Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
  • Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18
  • Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21
  • Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22

45-Day IL

  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
  • Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
  • José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
  • Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Inside The Numbers with Lance Lynn

  • Lynn has 35 straight starts with at least 100 pitches, the longest such streak by a Ranger since pitches were first tracked in 1988 and the fourth-longest by any pitcher in that span. It's also the longest streak in baseball since Justin Verlander (80 games from 2010-12). 
  • Lynn has 16 straight starts with at least six strikeouts dating to 2019, the longest active streak in baseball and the third-longest span in Rangers' history to Nolan Ryan (23 straight from May 11 through September 12, 1989) and Yu Darvish (21 from July 21, 2012 through May 16, 2013).
  • Lynn has four straight wins vs. the Angels dating to 2019, the second-longest winning streak vs. the Angels by a pitcher in Texas history behind Rangers Spanish Radio Analyst Jose Guzman (seven straight wins spanning the 1987-1991 seasons).    

