Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes: Texas Turns to Lance Lynn in Anaheim

The Texas Rangers send their ace to the mound as they look to bounce back after Friday night's loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas Rangers (18-33) @ Los Angeles Angels (22-30)

Saturday, September 19, 2020

8:10 p.m. CT

Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA

Probables

TEX: RHP Lance Lynn (6-2, 2.40 ERA)

vs

LAA: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-3, 4.02 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: FOX Sports West

Radio: KLAA, KWKW

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras LF Nick Solak 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B Rougned Odor 1B Sherten Apostel DH Willie Calhoun SS Anderson Tejeda RF Eli White C Jeff Mathis

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

2B David Fletcher RF Jared Walsh CF Mike Trout 3B Anthony Rendon 1B Albert Pujols DH Shohei Ohtani LF Taylor Ward C Max Stassi SS Andrelton Simmons

Injury Report

10-Day IL

Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14

eligible August 14 Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6

eligible September 6 Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16

eligible September 16 Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18

eligible September 18 Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21

eligible September 21 Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22

45-Day IL

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27

eligible May 27 Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11

eligible September 11 José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13

eligible September 13 Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Inside The Numbers with Lance Lynn

Lynn has 35 straight starts with at least 100 pitches, the longest such streak by a Ranger since pitches were first tracked in 1988 and the fourth-longest by any pitcher in that span. It's also the longest streak in baseball since Justin Verlander (80 games from 2010-12).

Lynn has 16 straight starts with at least six strikeouts dating to 2019, the longest active streak in baseball and the third-longest span in Rangers' history to Nolan Ryan (23 straight from May 11 through September 12, 1989) and Yu Darvish (21 from July 21, 2012 through May 16, 2013).

Lynn has four straight wins vs. the Angels dating to 2019, the second-longest winning streak vs. the Angels by a pitcher in Texas history behind Rangers Spanish Radio Analyst Jose Guzman (seven straight wins spanning the 1987-1991 seasons).

