Rangers vs A's: Hall Of Fame Ceremony, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Before the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland A's, Adrián Beltré and Chuck Morgan will be inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame.

Oakland Athletics (67-49) at Texas Rangers (41-75)

Saturday, August 14, 2021

6:30 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (6-4, 3.22 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-9, 5.46 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: KNEW 960, A's Cast

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B Yonny Hernandez RF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe CF DJ Peters C Jonah Heim LF Jason Martin DH Yohel Pozo 3B Brock Holt

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

LF Mark Canha CF Starling Marte 1B Matt Olson 2B Jed Lowrie C Sean Murphy DH Mitch Moreland 3B Matt Chapman RF Seth Brown SS Vimael Machín

Rangers Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The on-field ceremony to induct Chuck Morgan and Adrián Beltré into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame begins at 5:05 p.m. CT with introductions. The inductions and speeches will follow. The ceremony will conclude around 6:10 p.m. First pitch of Saturday night's game will be around 6:30 p.m.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be carried by Bally Sports Southwest beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT. Both the Rangers English and Spanish Radio Networks will start coverage at 5:30 p.m.

Former Rangers All-Star shortstop Elvis Andrus will not be in attendance for Saturday night's ceremony. Andrus flew back to Oakland after Friday night's game for the birth of his third child. The A's placed him on their paternity list on Saturday morning.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw one inning of relief in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and threw again on Friday night. The Rangers are evaluating his progress and is expected to return to the team in the coming days.

King threw one inning of relief in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and threw again on Friday night. The Rangers are evaluating his progress and is expected to return to the team in the coming days. Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure in late May to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. Arihara is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and threw a simulated game at Globe Life Field before batting practice on Saturday. He is getting close to a return to the big league squad, which may happen before the calendar rolls over to September. Chris Woodward said on Friday that Arihara's stuff looks better than it did in game prior to his surgery.

Arihara had a procedure in late May to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. Arihara is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and threw a simulated game at Globe Life Field before batting practice on Saturday. He is getting close to a return to the big league squad, which may happen before the calendar rolls over to September. Chris Woodward said on Friday that Arihara's stuff looks better than it did in game prior to his surgery. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.

Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

