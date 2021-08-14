Rangers vs A's: Hall Of Fame Ceremony, Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Oakland Athletics (67-49) at Texas Rangers (41-75)
Saturday, August 14, 2021
6:30 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (6-4, 3.22 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-9, 5.46 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Oakland Athletics
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: KNEW 960, A's Cast
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 2B Yonny Hernandez
- RF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF DJ Peters
- C Jonah Heim
- LF Jason Martin
- DH Yohel Pozo
- 3B Brock Holt
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
- LF Mark Canha
- CF Starling Marte
- 1B Matt Olson
- 2B Jed Lowrie
- C Sean Murphy
- DH Mitch Moreland
- 3B Matt Chapman
- RF Seth Brown
- SS Vimael Machín
Rangers Hall Of Fame Ceremony
The on-field ceremony to induct Chuck Morgan and Adrián Beltré into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame begins at 5:05 p.m. CT with introductions. The inductions and speeches will follow. The ceremony will conclude around 6:10 p.m. First pitch of Saturday night's game will be around 6:30 p.m.
Before the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland A's, Adrián Beltré and Chuck Morgan will be inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be carried by Bally Sports Southwest beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT. Both the Rangers English and Spanish Radio Networks will start coverage at 5:30 p.m.
Former Rangers All-Star shortstop Elvis Andrus will not be in attendance for Saturday night's ceremony. Andrus flew back to Oakland after Friday night's game for the birth of his third child. The A's placed him on their paternity list on Saturday morning.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw one inning of relief in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and threw again on Friday night. The Rangers are evaluating his progress and is expected to return to the team in the coming days.
- Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure in late May to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. Arihara is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and threw a simulated game at Globe Life Field before batting practice on Saturday. He is getting close to a return to the big league squad, which may happen before the calendar rolls over to September. Chris Woodward said on Friday that Arihara's stuff looks better than it did in game prior to his surgery.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.
