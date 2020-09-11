SI.com
Rangers vs Athletics Pre-Game Notes: Top Catching Prospect Sam Huff Making Major League Debut

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers top catching prospect Sam Huff will make his Major League debut as the Texas Rangers welcome the Oakland Athletics to Globe Life Field for a four-game weekend series.

Oakland Atheltics (27-15) @ Texas Rangers (15-28)

Friday, September 11, 2020
7:05 p.m. CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open

Probables
OAK: RHP Mike Fiers (4-2, 4.93 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Luis García (0-1, 3.68 ERA)

Broadcast

Oakland Athletics
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: A's Cast, KNEW 960

Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Tommy La Stella
  2. SS Marcus Semien
  3. CF Ramón Laureano
  4. 1B Matt Olson
  5. RF Mark Canha
  6. LF Robbie Grossman
  7. DH Khris Davis
  8. 3B Vimael Machín
  9. C Sean Murphy

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. LF Nick Solak
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. SS Elvis Andrus
  6. 2B Rougned Odor
  7. 1B Ronald Guzmán
  8. C Sam Huff
  9. DH Anderson Tejeda

Injury Report

10-Day IL

  • Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
  • Willie Calhoun (strained left hamstring): eligible August 30
  • Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
  • Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
  • Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18

45-Day IL

  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
  • Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
  • José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
  • Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Rangers to Honor Memory of September 11, 2001

On this day 19 years ago, the largest terrorist attack ever carried out on American soil claimed 2,977 lives in New York City, Washington D.C., and rural southwestern Pennsylvania. 

The Rangers will wear a patch on their caps to honor those who had their lives taken away; along with the many first responders who worked tirelessly and were willing to give their own lives to save many others.

Rangers May Use Opener Friday and Saturday

Rangers' reliever Luis García is opening tonight for Jordan Lyles. Rangers manager Chris Woodward used this pair for a game in Houston, where Lyles helped Texas win in Houston on September 1.

The Rangers and A's have a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game beginning at 4:05 p.m. CT. While Kolby Allard will start the second game, Chris Woodward said the Rangers may use an opener for Saturday's first game with Wes Benjamin following a right-handed pitcher.

With García opening on Friday night, the remaining right-handed options include Jesse Chavez, Nick Goody, and Jimmy Herget.

Rangers Top Catching Prospect to Make Major League Debut

Sam Huff, one of the top catching prospects in all of baseball, will make his Major League debut for the Rangers on Friday night.

“He’s excited," Chris Woodward said with a smile. "He's like kid in the candy store, man. He can't wait to get out there and put all the work that he's put in. I know he studied like crazy yesterday through last night for the game tonight. I can't wait to see him go out and perform. It’ll be exciting.” 

With Huff's start on Friday, the 22-year-old will become the youngest to catch for the Rangers since Jarrod Saltalamacchia on September 28, 2007.

Huff is the Rangers No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline, Baseball America, and right here on SI's Inside The Rangers. His power is his highest-graded tool, but he brings size and athleticism behind the plate, along with a strong arm to throw out potential baserunners.

