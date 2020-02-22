Texas Rangers vs Milwaukee Brewers: LIVE In-Game Updates, Reaction, Chat, and Community

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Rangers look to build off their victory over the Royals yesterday as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Surprise Stadium. Keep up with all the action here, with live in-game updates and reactions. You can also engage in the comments section with questions and comments on the game.

Milwaukee Brewers (0-0) @ Texas Rangers (1-0)

Saturday, February 22, 2020

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

MIL: Josh Lindblom (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

TEX: Luke Farrell (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

To Be Announced

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Lineup

To Be Announced

Texas Rangers Schedule Pitchers

RHP Luke Farrell (starting)

RHP Tyler Phillips

RHP Wei-Chieh Huang

RHP Nick Goody

RHP Jason Bahr

LHP Brian Flynn

RHP Demarcus Evans

RHP Ian Gibaut

Around the Clubhouse

Danny Santana

On calf injury:

"It happened in the moment. I felt normal before, I was doing everything normally, it just happened in the moment."

Taylor Hearn

On performance yesterday:

"It felt great. Arm-wise, mentally, everything just felt great. I think that was the biggest thing was trying to get back out there. I haven't seen live batters in months. Everything felt great."

On mindset going into next outing:

"My main mentality every time I go out is to not change anything. It's to go out there and pitch with confidence, not to worry, and trust my stuff."

Injury Report

Danny Santana (left calf tightness)

Santana's calf is self-described as a "cramp." Day-to-day for now.

Kyle Gibson (ulcerative colitis)

Ahead of expectations. He has a live bullpen session tomorrow.

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)

Injured the hamstring in January. He's about a week behind. He will look to get into games next week.



Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)

Injured the hamstring in January. He's about a week behind.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)

Re-evaluate after the weekend.

Ariel Jurado (shoulder soreness)

Live bullpen session scheduled for Sunday.

Brock Burke (left shoulder impingement)

Still in rehab program, which is still in the long toss stage. At this point, he's unlikely to start the season. No target date set yet.

It's Still Raining

It's not looking great for today. The tarp is on the field. Lots of rain in the forecast.

No Game Today, Folks

Feel free to ask any questions in the comment section. With no game today, my schedule has opened up a little bit.

9:34 AM: Luke Farrell, who was slated to start today's game, will still throw a bullpen session today.

