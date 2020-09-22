SI.com
Inside The Rangers
HomeGame DayProspectsNewsPodcasts
Search

Rangers at Diamondbacks Pre-Game Notes: Gallo, Kiner-Falefa Among Defensive Leaders in MLB

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers begin a quick two-game series in Arizona on Tuesday night. It is the final road series of the regular season.

Texas Rangers (19-35) @ Arizona Diamondback (20-34)

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
8:10 p.m. CT
Chase Field | Phoenix, AZ
Roof Closed

Probables
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-5, 7.07 ERA)
vs
ARI: LHP Caleb Smith (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest, FS1
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: FOX Sports Arizona, FS1
Radio: 98.7 FM, KHOV

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. DH Nick Solak
  3. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. 2B Rougned Odor
  6. SS Anderson Tejeda
  7. C Sam Huff
  8. 1B Sherten Apostel
  9. LF Eli White

Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

  1. CF Daulton Varsho
  2. 2B Ketel Marte
  3. DH Christian Walker
  4. RF Kole Calhoun
  5. 3B Eduardo Escobar
  6. LF David Peralta
  7. SS Nick Ahmed
  8. 1B Pavin Smith
  9. C Carson Kelly

Injury Report

10-Day IL

  • Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
  • Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
  • Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
  • Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18
  • Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21
  • Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22

45-Day IL

  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
  • Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
  • José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
  • Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Inside The Numbers

  • The average age of the Texas Rangers' lineup on Tuesday night is 24 years, 145 days, which is the youngest of the season.
  • At 19-35 (.352), the Rangers own the second-lowest winning percentage in all of baseball. Only Pittsburgh owns a lower winning percentage with a 15-39 record (.278).
  • The Rangers had a 10-10 record after the initial 20 games of the season. Texas followed with a 3-17 record in the next 20 games and are 6-8 thus far in the final 20 games of this unique 60-game season.
  • Texas will finish under .500 for a fourth straight year, most consecutive seasons under .500 since four straight from 2005-08.
  • At 19-35, Texas has matched its slowest 54-game start in club history (also 1973 and 2007).
  • According Fangraphs, Joey Gallo has 11 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). Only Colorado's Nolan Arenado has more in all of baseball (15). Isiah Kiner-Falefa's 6 DRS is the second-most of all Major League third baseman, which is also second to Arenado.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I Feel Like That was Huge for My Career" Rangers' Josh Jung Reflects on Time in Arlington

Texas Rangers top prospect Josh Jung spoke highly of his time at the Alternate Training Site in Arlington in lieu of a minor league season.

Chris Halicke

Rangers Give Up Eighth Grand Slam in 8-5 Loss to Angels

The Texas Rangers gave up their eighth grand slam of the season in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes: Gibson Looks to Build Off Complete Game Shutout

The Texas Rangers are seeking a win as they wrap up their season series with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Five Homers Help Kyle Cody Earn First Career Win in 7-2 Victory Over Angels

Five different Texas Rangers hit home runs in support of Kyle Cody, as he earned his first career win in Texas' 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes; The Challenges Andrus May Face If He Changes Positions

The Texas Rangers seek to snap their three-game skid as they take on the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes: Texas Turns to Lance Lynn in Anaheim

The Texas Rangers send their ace to the mound as they look to bounce back after Friday night's loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Halicke

"There's A Lot of Maturity There" Anderson Tejeda is Showing Substantial Growth in Unique Season

Texas Rangers prospect Anderson Tejeda is leaving quite the impression on his manager with his growth and maturity this season.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes: Minor Trade Complete, Jung to Participate in Instructional League

The Texas Rangers begin another unconventional four-game weekend series on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Halicke

Jordan Lyles, Kyle Gibson Seeking a Strong Finish to Carry Into 2021

Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles have enjoyed some recent success. With both players under contract for next season, a strong finish could be huge for the Texas Rangers heading into the winter.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Pitching Prospect Ricky Vanasco To Undergo Tommy John Surgery on Monday

Texas Rangers pitching prospect Ricky Vanasco will undergo Tommy John surgery on Monday in Arlington.

Chris Halicke