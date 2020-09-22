Rangers at Diamondbacks Pre-Game Notes: Gallo, Kiner-Falefa Among Defensive Leaders in MLB

The Texas Rangers begin a quick two-game series in Arizona on Tuesday night. It is the final road series of the regular season.

Texas Rangers (19-35) @ Arizona Diamondback (20-34)

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

8:10 p.m. CT

Chase Field | Phoenix, AZ

Roof Closed

Probables

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-5, 7.07 ERA)

vs

ARI: LHP Caleb Smith (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest, FS1

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: FOX Sports Arizona, FS1

Radio: 98.7 FM, KHOV

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras DH Nick Solak 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo 2B Rougned Odor SS Anderson Tejeda C Sam Huff 1B Sherten Apostel LF Eli White

Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

CF Daulton Varsho 2B Ketel Marte DH Christian Walker RF Kole Calhoun 3B Eduardo Escobar LF David Peralta SS Nick Ahmed 1B Pavin Smith C Carson Kelly

Injury Report

10-Day IL

Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14

eligible August 14 Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6

eligible September 6 Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16

eligible September 16 Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18

eligible September 18 Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21

eligible September 21 Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22

45-Day IL

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27

eligible May 27 Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11

eligible September 11 José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13

eligible September 13 Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Inside The Numbers

The average age of the Texas Rangers' lineup on Tuesday night is 24 years, 145 days, which is the youngest of the season.

At 19-35 (.352), the Rangers own the second-lowest winning percentage in all of baseball. Only Pittsburgh owns a lower winning percentage with a 15-39 record (.278).

The Rangers had a 10-10 record after the initial 20 games of the season. Texas followed with a 3-17 record in the next 20 games and are 6-8 thus far in the final 20 games of this unique 60-game season.

Texas will finish under .500 for a fourth straight year, most consecutive seasons under .500 since four straight from 2005-08.

At 19-35, Texas has matched its slowest 54-game start in club history (also 1973 and 2007).

According Fangraphs, Joey Gallo has 11 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). Only Colorado's Nolan Arenado has more in all of baseball (15). Isiah Kiner-Falefa's 6 DRS is the second-most of all Major League third baseman, which is also second to Arenado.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke