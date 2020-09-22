Rangers at Diamondbacks Pre-Game Notes: Gallo, Kiner-Falefa Among Defensive Leaders in MLB
Chris Halicke
The Texas Rangers begin a quick two-game series in Arizona on Tuesday night. It is the final road series of the regular season.
Texas Rangers (19-35) @ Arizona Diamondback (20-34)
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
8:10 p.m. CT
Chase Field | Phoenix, AZ
Roof Closed
Probables
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-5, 7.07 ERA)
vs
ARI: LHP Caleb Smith (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest, FS1
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Los Angeles Angels
TV: FOX Sports Arizona, FS1
Radio: 98.7 FM, KHOV
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- CF Leody Taveras
- DH Nick Solak
- 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Joey Gallo
- 2B Rougned Odor
- SS Anderson Tejeda
- C Sam Huff
- 1B Sherten Apostel
- LF Eli White
Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Lineup
- CF Daulton Varsho
- 2B Ketel Marte
- DH Christian Walker
- RF Kole Calhoun
- 3B Eduardo Escobar
- LF David Peralta
- SS Nick Ahmed
- 1B Pavin Smith
- C Carson Kelly
Injury Report
10-Day IL
- Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
- Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
- Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
- Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18
- Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21
- Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22
45-Day IL
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
- Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
- José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
- Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27
Inside The Numbers
- The average age of the Texas Rangers' lineup on Tuesday night is 24 years, 145 days, which is the youngest of the season.
- At 19-35 (.352), the Rangers own the second-lowest winning percentage in all of baseball. Only Pittsburgh owns a lower winning percentage with a 15-39 record (.278).
- The Rangers had a 10-10 record after the initial 20 games of the season. Texas followed with a 3-17 record in the next 20 games and are 6-8 thus far in the final 20 games of this unique 60-game season.
- Texas will finish under .500 for a fourth straight year, most consecutive seasons under .500 since four straight from 2005-08.
- At 19-35, Texas has matched its slowest 54-game start in club history (also 1973 and 2007).
- According Fangraphs, Joey Gallo has 11 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). Only Colorado's Nolan Arenado has more in all of baseball (15). Isiah Kiner-Falefa's 6 DRS is the second-most of all Major League third baseman, which is also second to Arenado.
