Rangers at Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Amid Five-Game Skid, Woodward Reinforces a "Fight to the End"

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers open up a three-game weekend series in Seattle as they attempt to snap a five-game losing streak.

Texas Rangers (10-11) @ Seattle Mariners (8-19)

Friday, August 21, 2020
8:10 p.m. CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
Roof Open

Probables
TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (0-1, 5.25 ERA)
vs
SEA: LHP Nick Margevicius (0-1, 3.14 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest Plus, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFZO99.1

Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest, MLB Network
Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Nick Solak
  2. 1B Danny Santana
  3. 3B Todd Frazier
  4. DH Joey Gallo
  5. C Jose Trevino
  6. 2B Rougned Odor
  7. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  8. RF Rob Refsnyder
  9. CF Scott Heineman

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

  1. SS J.P. Crawford
  2. LF Sam Haggerty
  3. CF Kyle Lewis
  4. 3B Kyle Seager
  5. 1B Austin Nola
  6. DH Tim Lopes
  7. 2B Dee Gordon
  8. RF Braden Bishop
  9. C Joseph Odom

Injury Report

10-Day IL

  • Nick Goody (back spasms): eligible August 22
  • Robinson Chirinos (right ankle sprain): eligible August 21
  • Brett Martin (left rotator cuff inflammation): eligible August 23
  • Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible August 30
  • Willie Calhoun (strained left hamstring): eligible August 30

45-Day IL

  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
  • Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
  • José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
  • Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

COVID-IL

  • Luke Farrell: negative for COVID-19, came into contact with positive case (non-team related)
  • Joe Palumbo: left team to deal with his ulcerative colitis flare up and will have to undergo intake testing once he returns. Under those circumstances, the club can put the player on the COVID-IL. According to a source, Palumbo has not tested positive for COVID-19 nor has come into contact with someone who has. 

Chris Woodward Pre-Game Quotes

On if his message to his players has evolved over the course of the season:

“Obviously, you guys hear my words quite a bit. You know, we have to just keep going. I think my message is sometimes personal to individuals. Before the season started a ton of team meetings just about various things. So they kind of they obviously know what my expectations are, especially in times of crisis. They you know my expectations for them are similar to what there should be for me and I'm not quitting. I never have, and that's that's what I expect. (I) expect them to keep fighting. They did it last night. We could have easily been like, ‘Hey, we've lost three in a row to these guys. We're down three. This game is over.’ We didn’t. We fought back. We had some grinder bats and Danny [Santana] got a big hit. So it's still there. But it does affect your confidence in being able to win a game. We've got to get over that hump, because we, at some point, haven't gotten the big hit or haven't made the big pitch when we've needed to. But I think if we do that, maybe that'll hopefully get a little bit of confidence because season is far from over. We've got we got a lot of games left. I know it's a short season, but at the same time, we're gonna fight to the end. And I know our guys will do that.”

