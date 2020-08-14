Rangers at Rockies Pre-Game Notes: Chirinos to 10-Day IL, Odor Back in the Lineup

The Texas Rangers seek to build off a successful homestand as they travel to Coors Field in Colorado to take on the Rockies in a three-game weekend series.

Texas Rangers (8-9) @ Colorado Rockies (12-6)

Friday, August 14, 2020

7:40 p.m. CT

Coors Field | Denver, CO

Probables

TEX: RHP Lance Lynn (2-0, 1.16 ERA)

vs

COL: RHP Ryan Castellani (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest Plus

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Colorado Rockies

TV: AT & T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA, KNRV

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

LF Shin-Soo Choo 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa DH Willie Calhoun RF Joey Gallo 1B Todd Frazier CF Nick Solak 2B Rougned Odor SS Elvis Andrus C Jeff Mathis

Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup

CF Garrett Hampson SS Trevor Story RF Charlie Blackmon 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Daniel Murphy DH Raimel Tapia 2B Ryan McMahon LF David Dahl C Tony Wolters

Injury Report

Robinson Chirinos (10-day IL: left ankle sprain):

Chirinos' ankle is worse than originally thought. He has been placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 11.

Update from Rangers manager Chris Woodward:

"The last two games, obviously I didn't say anything, but he was not even close to being available. We were in a little bit of a bind there with only one catcher, but we got through it. I think it's the best. Robbie agrees. He needs to get fully healthy. He wasn't contributIng like he wanted to, but that had a lot to do with his health. If we can get him back to full health, we'll get the version of Robbie that we envisioned and that he wants to be."

Nick Goody (10-day IL: back spasms)

Goody had dealt with some back issues over the weekend, but was able to make two appearances out of the bullpen this week. Clearly, the back issues never fully subsided and the Rangers placed him on the 10-day IL effective Wednesday. Jimmy Herget was recalled to replace him in the bullpen.

Joe Palumbo (10-day IL: ulcerative colitis flare up)

Update from Chris Woodward:

“He’s doing better. The medication they put him on really worked. He’s really happy about it. I think it’s a few more days of light physical activity and then he can start getting back to throwing. He feels good. He was really worried that nothing was working. He just kept having flare up after flare up. He was losing weight like crazy. He’s not a big guy to start with, so he doesn’t have a whole lot of weight to lose. We were a little concerned, he was as well. Right now, he’s in a good spot. Hopefully, we get him throwing soon.”

Danny Santana (10-day IL: forearm tightness)

Update from Rangers GM Jon Daniels on Monday:

"Danny worked out a little bit, fielded ground balls at first, continuing his throwing program. We really haven’t pushed the arm yet—he is hitting—we’ll ramp that up more in the next few days and have more information. I think Danny could DH right now and play first base. We would like to expand that versatility. To do so, we need to see where his arm us at. We’ll keep building up his arm before we are ready to activate him."

Corey Kluber (45-day IL: shoulder tear)

He is two weeks into a four-week shutdown. He went back to his home in Boston during this time.

José Leclerc (45-day IL: shoulder tear)

Leclerc has the same prognosis as Corey Kluber. He is only a few days behind Kluber, roughly a week and a half into a four-week shutdown.

Edinson Vólquez (45-day IL: strained oblique)

Vólquez suffered the injury on Tuesday night in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners. Chris Woodward says he hope Vólquez can make a return, but the 45-day window leads right to near the end of the season. Vólquez will rehab in Arlington.

Jose Trevino Recalled, Other Roster Moves

Jose Trevino was recalled in response to Chirinos going to the 10-day IL. Trevino has always been eager to take advantage of every opportunity. The Rangers like where he is and are comfortable with him and Mathis as their tandem while Chirinos is sidelined.

"It's not up to me to make those decisions," Trevino said. "I just want to win. I'm here to help the team win. Whatever I can do to help the team—if it's me going out and playing defense, if it's me going out and getting four hits, me helping out Mathis, me helping out Chirinos, helping out the bullpen, anything like that.

"As much as I would love to say I'm ready to stick, nothing's for sure in baseball. You don't know what's going to happen today. You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. The only thing I can control right now is me being here and me wanting to help this team win."

Rangers manager Chris Woodward has spoken very highly of Trevino more often than not. The Rangers brought in Chirinos not only to upgrade behind the plate, but to give them a lot of depth if one were to go down. At this point in time, it sounds like Woodward may be wanting to give Trevino a good look to see where he is in his major league development.

"I think Trevino's earned a right to get a better look," Woodward said. "I like where he's at. With the live ABs on the other side, he's in a really good place right now. I envision, if he starts to hit really well he might get some more playing time. Not because I don't believe in Mathis. It's just because of Mathis' age and he hasn't been hitting every day. It's unfair to ask him to do that now."

Woodward plans to start Mathis on Friday and Sunday, with Trevino starting on Saturday.

"I'm looking forward to watching these guys compete, though," Woodward continued. "Jose's earned it. He's been awesome for us since spring began and since last year."

Other roster moves:

1B Greg Bird elected free agency after clearing outright waivers.

RHP Juan Nicasio has been recalled in place of Edinson Vólquez.

Woodward on Choosing Odor over Dietrich in Friday's Lineup

"Obviously, Dietrich had a great game—albeit one game. He really hits [Germán] Márquez and [Jon] Gray really well, so he's definitely going to be playing the next two games. I was thinking I could play him all three, but what I saw from Rougie the last game—listen, at no point am I saying, 'Okay, we're back to normal.' These guys gotta be productive. I've talked to Rougie about that. He understands that. Today, he gets an opportunity to go out and be productive. That's the bottom line. I feel good about him against [Ryan] Castellani; against their bullpen, to be honest with you. I like Rougie (with the matchup), but I like Derek as well. The next two days, after today, Derek's going to play. I don't know where. It could be second base or first base. I know he's played outfield and third base. That's going to go into every game now. Basically, if you have a productive game, you might be in there. I don't like doing that. At the same time, this is a big series. We need to get some wins against these guys and start hitting. Our offense needs a bit of a jolt. That's where we're at."

