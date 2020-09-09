SI.com
Ronald Guzmán Continues Success at the Plate, Helps Rangers Snap Losing Skid

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers snapped their six-game skid with a 7-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. After going 3-17 over the past 20 games, a win of any kind is a sight for sore eyes. 

However, this may have been the Rangers' most complete game all season.

"When you have your best pitcher on the mound, you know if you get a couple of runs you’re in pretty good shape," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "I thought we did a really good job of (keeping) pressure on the opposing team. [Andrew] Heaney’s had our number over the last year, and this year we’ve actually done a good job against him."

The Rangers may be well out of contention, but they needed a win. For the younger players who are getting some much needed development, some positive reinforcement is crucial for their psyche, as well as the team's overall psyche as well.

One player in particular seems to be in the best spot he's ever been on the mental side of things. Ronald Guzmán had a two-hit night on Tuesday, driving in one run officially while an error by Angels' second baseman Matt Thaiss allowed two runs to score on a grounder from the 25-year-old first baseman.

Since being recalled, Guzmán is 11-for-29 with two home runs and four RBI. He's looked like a remade hitter, which is what the goal was for him before Spring Training began back in February. After nearly seven months and a pandemic, Guzmán is maturely quickly at the plate. His manager said his open dialogue and game plan execution is the catalyst for his rapid growth.

“I think that's what's making him have consistent success," Woodward explained. "He's consistently putting good swings on good pitches. Even when he fouls them off, they're still good swings. They’re on time. He has a game plan. It’s not perfect every time obviously, but he can talk about it openly and discuss it. ‘Well, that didn't work out, then maybe I got to think about doing this next time.’ Then he's able to go out execute.”

As with any younger player, they have to be ready for the league to adjust. Guzmán is having success now, but will have to adjust his game plans accordingly when pitchers find different ways to exploit his weaknesses. Some of the players even younger than Guzmán like Leody Taveras and Anderson Tejeda are getting their feet wet rather quickly, having to adjust on the fly.

In Tuesday night's game, Guzmán and Isiah Kiner-Falefa came up with huge at-bats that drove in runs while Taveras and Tejeda were unable to execute and put up a crooked number in the eighth inning. 

For Woodward and the coaching staff, moments like those are opportunities to teach the younger players of what needs to happen to win in the big leagues.

"We’re having discussions as we speak with some of our younger players and talking through those moments and how critical those moments are," Woodward explained. "Kiner got it done in one pitch. He got the pitch he was looking for and moved it forward. So many others as well ... Being able to handle those situations and execute is critical."

