Spring Training (3/1/20): Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Dodgers Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers take their 4-4 Cactus League record to Glendale to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch from Camelback Ranch.

Texas Rangers (4-4) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2)

Sunday, March 1, 2020

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Camelback Ranch | Glendale, AZ

Probables:

TEX: RHP Corey Kluber (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

LAD: LHP Victor Gonzalez (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Los Angeles Dodgers

TV: SportsNet LA

Radio: KTNQ

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Nick Solak

2B Rougned Odor

RF Joey Gallo

1B Greg Bird

3B Matt Duffy

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

LF Rob Refsnyder

DH Sam Travis

C Jeff Mathis

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup

1B Max Muncy

3B Justin Turner

CF A.J. Pollock

SS Corey Seager

2B Enrique Hernandez

C Will Smith

DH Matt Beaty

LF Luke Raley

RF Anthony Garcia

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)

Burke had successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery this past Friday in Arlington. He will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club Monday morning.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)

The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in Monday's game against Cincinnati. He will be sidelined for about two weeks.

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)

He's been catching bullpen sessions and live BP's. The team is taking it slow with Chirinos, being cautious. "Shouldn't be an issue," per Jon Daniels.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)

Started throwing program on Tuesday.

Rangers Notes

Fans will finally get a chance to see prized offseason acquisition Corey Kluber in Rangers action. He's making his first start of the spring. He's been throwing live BP for over a week, so now it's time to get some game action.

Sam Travis had been nursing a hamstring injury since January, but is now off the medical schedule and starting at DH today for the Rangers. The team expected Travis to be game-ready by March 1st, so he's right on schedule. He could potentially add to the first base competition.

Speaking of the first base competition, Greg Bird is back in the lineup at first today. He's shown really well so far with the glove and some quality at-bats, but is still seeking his first Cactus League hit of the spring. He's 0-for-10 this spring, with two walks and four strikeouts.

Nick Solak is getting another look in center field. He's looked solid so far in game action out there, being able to make expected plays for a minimum Major League player. It's a small sample size, but if he continues to show well enough, it will increase his chances to make the roster and get at-bats with the Major League club.

Rougned Odor is scorching hot to start the spring. He's 5-for-10 with a home run, six RBIs, one walk, and only one strikeout. He's worked hard all offseason to help with his approach at the plate, trying to stay inside the ball more. Manager Chris Woodward has noticed the difference in Odor as well. He's a huge X-factor for the Rangers in 2020. He's a player worth keeping a close eye on as the season rapidly approaches.

