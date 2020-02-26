Texas Rangers Make It Interesting, But Fall to Royals 5-4

The Texas Rangers fell to 2-2 in Cactus League play on a windy Tuesday, falling to the Kansas City Royals 5-4.

The wind played a factor early in the game, giving Kansas City lead-off hitter Whit Merrifield an infield triple after he skied a Taylor Hearn pitch that fell around Elvis Andrus. Under normal conditions, it would have been a fly ball to shallow right field. Hearn was able to tight-rope out of the inning, stranding Merrifield at third base.

The Royals scored their first run in the second inning after Kyle Isbel hit a more traditional triple with one out, then Humberto Arteaga batting him in with an RBI groundout. With Rangers' pitcher Cody Allen on the mound, the Royals added three runs in the third inning. After Nicky Lopez singled with two outs, Cody Allen threw a wild pitch and walked Hunter Dozier. Then with Kansas City's Ryan McBroom at the plate, Allen threw another wild pitch, allowing Lopez to score. McBroom then drilled a Cody Allen pitch to left field for a two-run home run.

The Rangers cut the Royals 4-0 lead in half in the bottom of the fifth inning when Rougned Odor sent a hard-hit ball to center field, scoring two baserunners with a triple. Kansas City added a run to their lead in their half of the eighth inning on a Brewer Hicklen RBI double off of Ian Gibaut.

The Rangers made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth, scoring two runs on a Yadiel Rivera fielder's choice and an Adolis Garcia RBI groundout. Kansas City pitcher Andres Machado was able to get Matt Duffy to fly out to right field to end the game. Kansas City improved to 2-2 this spring.

Rangers Highlights

The Rangers debuted their home white uniforms, donning the new 'Rangers' script on the front. Teams don't usually wear their home whites or road grays in spring training, but it was nice to see the team give the fans a peak at the uniforms they'll wear throughout the 2020 season at their new home, Globe Life Field.

Rangers starter Taylor Hearn pitched two solid innings, allowing two hits (both triples), one run, no walks, with two strikeouts. With Brock Burke now out for the season, Hearn could make a case for moving up in the starting rotation depth chart. Hearn has a strong desire to start, so if Hearn continues to pitch well, he could give Chris Woodward another legitimate starting option.

Rangers starters Rougned Odor, Joey Gallo, and Todd Frazier all collected base hits. Odor rocketed a two-run triple to center field in the fifth inning. Gallo went 1-for-2 with a walk and Todd Frazier also went 1-for-2.

Greg Bird made a stellar defensive play at first base, further proving manager Chris Woodward's faith in Bird's defensive ability at first base. He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and a walk.

Rangers 2019 first-round pick Josh Jung made his Rangers debut with an at-bat to lead off the ninth inning. He quickly fell down 0-2, but battled back with a few foul balls, then grounded out to third base. He'll get plenty of opportunities in the future, but it was nice to see him battle back and have a good overall at-bat.

Rangers No. 2 prospect Sam Huff nearly hit a home run in the ninth inning, but the wind kept the ball in play. Kansas City right fielder booted it, allowing Huff to reach on a two-base error.

Rangers reliever Rafael Montero made his Cactus League debut, pitching a scoreless fifth inning, allowing only one hit and striking out one batter.

Demarcus Evans, who is competing for a spot in the bullpen, pitched a perfect ninth inning and struck out one. Evans got himself out of a self-inflicted jam in Sunday's game against the Mariners, but bounced back with a dominant performance today.

The Rangers travel to Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday to take on the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM CT.

