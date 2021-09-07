Rangers vs Diamondbacks: Starting Lineups, Howard Returns, Snyder To Injured List

The Texas Rangers begins a short two-game series in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

Texas Rangers (49-88) at Arizona Diamondbacks (45-93)

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

8:40 PM CT

Chase Field | Phoenix, AZ

Probables:

TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.56 ERA)

vs

ARI: RHP Zac Gallen (2-8, 4.34 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, KFLC

Arizona Diamondbacks

TV: Bally Sports Arizona

Radio: 98.7 FM, KHOV

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras SS Yonny Hernandez 1B Nathaniel Lowe RF DJ Peters 2B Nick Solak C Jonah Heim LF Jason Martin 3B Charlie Culberson P Spencer Howard

Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

TBA

Rangers Roster Moves

RHP Spencer Howard activated from COVID-19 Injured List

RHP Nick Snyder placed on 10-day IL with right shoulder fatigue

Manager Chris Woodward said prior to Tuesday night's game that Howard will likely only pitch two innings. He will be followed by Jordan Lyles, who will be scheduled to carry the load of innings.

Rangers Injury Report

COVID-19 Injured List

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)

INF Brock Holt (added August 23)

RHP Drew Anderson (added August 24)

RHP Dane Dunning (added August 25)

-Brock Holt is with the club on the road.

-Mike Foltynewicz is rehabbing in Arizona.

-Drew Anderson reported to Triple-A Round Rock, will liked start a rehab assignment on Saturday.

-Dane Dunning threw live BP on Monday (23 pitches), and will likely throw one inning against the A's on Friday, following Glenn Otto.

NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.

10-Day Injured List

Andy Ibáñez (left hamstring strain): Manager Chris Woodward said he was not "overly optimistic" about the injury after seeing how Ibáñez felt after injuring his hamstring on August 29. It's unclear if Ibáñez can return this season.

Manager Chris Woodward said he was not "overly optimistic" about the injury after seeing how Ibáñez felt after injuring his hamstring on August 29. It's unclear if Ibáñez can return this season. Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers are in the process of trying to figure out if Snyder is just dealing with fatigue or if there is something more serious going on with his shoulder. The club has not yet decided whether or not they will shut him down for the season.

The Rangers are in the process of trying to figure out if Snyder is just dealing with fatigue or if there is something more serious going on with his shoulder. The club has not yet decided whether or not they will shut him down for the season. Eli White (right elbow strain): White began a throwing program about one week ago. He is already swinging the bat. His timetable is still unclear.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is is rehabbing in Arizona. According to Rangers PR, he could possibly pitch in games in a couple of weeks. A return to the big leagues this season is very unlikely.

Bush is is rehabbing in Arizona. According to Rangers PR, he could possibly pitch in games in a couple of weeks. A return to the big leagues this season is very unlikely. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is beginning a rehab assignment with the ACL Rangers in Arizona on Monday night. Chris Woodward said he wants Calhoun back with the big league club before the end of the minor league season.

Calhoun is beginning a rehab assignment with the ACL Rangers in Arizona on Monday night. Chris Woodward said he wants Calhoun back with the big league club before the end of the minor league season. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.

King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

