Rangers vs Indians: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers begin their final series of the season on Friday night as they welcome the Cleveland Indians to Globe Life Field.

Cleveland Indians (78-81) at Texas Rangers (59-100)

Friday, October 1, 2021

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-4, 7.04 ERA)

vs

CLE: RHP Eli Morgan (4-7, 5.27 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Cleveland Indians

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WTAM, WMMS

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

DH Willie Calhoun SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe 3B Andy Ibáñez LF DJ Peters 2B Nick Solak C Jose Trevino CF Leody Taveras

Cleveland Indians Starting Lineup

CF Myles Straw SS Amed Rosario 3B José Ramirez DH Harold Ramirez RF Bradley Zimmer LF Oscar Mercado 1B Bobby Bradley C Austin Hedges 2B Andrés Giménez

Rangers Minor League Recap

Triple-A Round Rock rallied in the ninth inning for a 3-1 win at Sugar Land on Thursday night. After Ryan Dorow hit a game-tying solo home run with one out in the ninth, Josh Jung followed with a double before Sam Huff belted a go-ahead two-run homer to give the Express the lead they wouldn't surrender.

Jung has a 16-game hitting streak during which he has slashed .418/.466/.716/1.182 with four home runs and 13 RBI. Huff has three homers in six games with the Express since being promoted there at the end of the Double-A season.

The Express have won three straight and are tied for the league lead with a 5-2 record in the Triple-A Final Stretch, the season-ending 10-game span in which a final league champion will be crowned.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.

Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. Kyle Cody (right shoulder surgery): Cody underwent labral debridement surgery on his shoulder on September 29. The hope is he's ready for the second half of the 2022 season.

Cody underwent labral debridement surgery on his shoulder on September 29. The hope is he's ready for the second half of the 2022 season. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He is set to begin throwing out October 11 and is expected to return to big league games in June 2022.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He is set to begin throwing out October 11 and is expected to return to big league games in June 2022. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández have been rehabbing together.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández have been rehabbing together. Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.

The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season. Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.

White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

