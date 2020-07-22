Texas Rangers vs Colorado Rockies Exhibition Pre-Game Notes (7/22/20)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies are set to take part in their final exhibition game of 2020. After Wednesday night, the games start to count.

Colorado Rockies (9-7) @ Texas Rangers (12-9)

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

7:05 p.m. CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Probables

COL: RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-0, 11.37 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup

CF David Dahl SS Trevor Story RF Charlie Blackmon 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Daniel Murphy 2B Ryan McMahon DH Matt Kemp LF Chris Owings C Drew Butera

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

LF Shin-Soo Choo DH Willie Calhoun CF Danny Santana RF Joey Gallo 2B Rougned Odor 1B Todd Frazier SS Elvis Andrus 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa DH Ronald Guzmán C Jeff Mathis

Two Designated Hitters

It's not a typo above. The Rangers are utilizing two DHs for Wednesday night's game. Ah, the beauty of exhibition baseball. The Rockies and umpires have approved the Rangers to do this, as well as have a runner for Calhoun if he gets on base.

Injury Report

Robinson Chirinos (ankle)

He's doing well after starting Tuesday night's game. Rangers manager Chris Woodward called him "100 percent" in Wednesday's pregame press conference. All signs point to Opening Day.

Willie Calhoun (hip flexor strain)

He ran the bases before Tuesday night's game. He is hitting second as one of two DHs for Wednesday night's game. Chris Woodward said on Monday they have him penciled in for the second game of the regular season and could potentially DH in either the first or second game of the season. How Calhoun performs on Wednesday night will be a major factor in when Calhoun fully returns.

Brett Martin (COVID-19)

Martin has been cleared for activity with the team. He threw a bullpen session on Monday. He will remain on the COVID-IL until he is ready to rejoin his teammates for games.

Joely Rodriguez (lat muscle strain)

He threw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Rodriguez said he feels good and Woodward said he looked good. He won't be ready for Opening Day, but he seems to be progressing nicely.

Rafael Montero (forearm tightness)

He has developed some tightness on the outside of his right forearm. It has taken a little longer than the Rangers anticipated. They are being careful with him. They don't want to rush him since he was already behind after being late to camp due to the birth of his child.

Pregame Quotes

Chris Woodward

Will Gallo be ready for the season after being two weeks behind?

"I do think he needs a few more games. Obviously he is going to get those games. The regular season starts in two days. He is going to be in that game. I don’t think he is locked in by any means but he’s getting as many at-bats as he possibly can. ...Some guys figure it out quick, some take a little while. Some guys start the season slow. Some start it fast. Once the regular season hits, I just don’t want to him to get frustrated because he doesn’t feel right He once to produce every game but he’s not exactly where he wants to be. It’s going to take a little more time with him."

Does Chris Woodward believe Gallo can be as good as last year?

"I believe so. I think every player has to prove that every time you have a good year, especially when it's your first really really productive year. He was an All-Star last year, a 1.000 OPS for most of the year. Can he repeat that? I believe so. I think that's the biggest question for anybody that does well. ...I look at Joey's production and I look at his processes and the way he prepares, that's where I get the trust. That's why I believe he can. Is it going to be exactly the same? I don't know. It could be better or it could be worse. I feel like it's going to be around the same."

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

On starting on Opening Day:

"It’s a childhood dream. Every one dreams about being on a big league team, especially being a starter. It means so much to to me from what I’ve through throughout my career. This is just the beginning, It could be gone really fast. I just have to make sure I’m on my game and help the team win."

His conversation with Chris Woodward about earning the spot:

"He told me he appreciated all the work I'd done. For me, it's exciting, but I know how quick things can change. It's hard for me to label myself [the starter]. I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing and keep being myself. I'm not going to change."

