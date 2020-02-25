Inside The Rangers
Cactus League: Texas Rangers vs Kansas City Royals Pre-Game Notes (2/25/20)

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back from yesterday's loss when they take on the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Kansas City Royals (1-2) @ Texas Rangers (2-1)

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:
KC: RHP Jorge Lopez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Elvis Andrus
2B Rougned Odor
RF Joey Gallo
3B Todd Frazier
1B Greg Bird
LF Rob Refsnyder
DH Sherten Apostel
C Nick Ciuffo
CF Eli White

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

CF Whit Merrifield 
SS Nicky Lopez
RF Hunter Dozier
DH Ryan McBroom
1B Ryan O'Hearn
LF Kyle Isbel
3B Humberto Arteaga
C Meibrys Viloria
2B Kevin Merrell

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)
Scheduled to have arthroscopic shoulder surgery Friday in Arlington. Will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club Monday morning.

Mike Minor (hamstring)
Not expected to be any issue. He has a live bullpen session today. 

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)
He's been catching bullpen sessions and live BP's. Taking it slow with Chirinos, being cautious. "Shouldn't be an issue," per Jon Daniels.

Shin-Soo Choo (left oblique tightness)
Choo was scratched from today's lineup as a precaution. The team doesn't expect it to be longer than 2-3 days. 

Taylor Guerreri (sore neck)
Off 1-2 days.

Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)
Expected to be game ready by March 1st.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)
Starting throwing program today. He will play catch on Wednesday.

Rangers Notes

  • Shin-Soo Choo was penciled in to lead-off and DH today, but was scratched from today's lineup as a precaution with muscle tightness in his left oblique. The team doesn't expect it to linger more than 2-3 days. 
  • Elvis Andrus is making his Cactus League debut today. It's expected for some of the veterans to take it slow at the start of spring training. 
  • Greg Bird is getting his second start of the spring at first base. He went a misleading 0-for-3 on Sunday against Seattle, having two hard hit balls robbed by stellar defensive plays. 
  • Eli White is getting his first start of the Cactus League today. He came in as substitute in two games this spring, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. 
  • Today's starter Taylor Hearn is making his first start of the spring and is scheduled to pitch two innings. Hearn was impressive in his spring debut, pitching one perfect inning with two strikeouts in Friday's opener against Kansas City. 

