September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Cody Undergoes Surgery, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers send Taylor Hearn to the mound as they continue their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Author:

Los Angeles Angels (74-83) at Texas Rangers (58-99)

Wednesday, September 29, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.55 ERA)
vs
LAA: RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 3.75 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Willie Calhoun
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. RF Adolis García
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. 2B Andy Ibáñez
  6. C Jose Trevino
  7. CF Leody Taveras
  8. DH Brock Holt
  9. 3B Yonny Hernandez

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. DH Shohei Ohtani
  2. LF Phil Gosselin
  3. 3B Jack Mayfield
  4. C Kurt Suzuki
  5. 1B Jared Walsh
  6. CF Taylor Ward
  7. RF Juan Lagares
  8. SS Luis Rengifo
  9. 2B David Fletcher

Recommended Articles

Apr 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Cody (54) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Cody Undergoes Surgery, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers send Taylor Hearn to the mound as they continue their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

47 seconds ago
rafael-palmeiro-ap2jpg
Play

Rangers History Today: Palmeiro's Impressive Home Run Streak

Rafael Palmeiro did a lot of things at the plate in his career, but on this date he extended a streak no player had ever put together before.

5 hours ago
Sep 28, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) catches a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Angels second baseman David Fletcher (not pictured) during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

García Ties Rangers Rookie RBI Record in Texas' 5-2 Win Over Halos

The Texas Rangers staved off loss No. 100 as Adolis García added more credentials to his Rookie of the Year résumé.

19 hours ago

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder surgery): Cody underwent labral debridement surgery on his shoulder on Wednesday. The hope is he's ready for the second half of the 2022 season.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Apr 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Cody (54) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Cody Undergoes Surgery, Injury Report

47 seconds ago
rafael-palmeiro-ap2jpg
News

Rangers History Today: Palmeiro's Impressive Home Run Streak

5 hours ago
Sep 28, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) catches a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Angels second baseman David Fletcher (not pictured) during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

García Ties Rangers Rookie RBI Record in Texas' 5-2 Win Over Halos

19 hours ago
Alex Rodriguez
News

Rangers History Today: A-Rod's First 50-Homer Season In Texas

22 hours ago
Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Alexy (62) throws during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

23 hours ago
Josh Jung
Prospects

Rangers Minor League Notes: Josh Jung Is 'Well Ahead Of His Years'

Sep 28, 2021
Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Mailbag: All Eyes On Next Season

Sep 27, 2021
Aug 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of Globe Life Park the former home of the Texas Rangers during the game between the Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers History Today: Division Champions For The First Time

Sep 27, 2021
Sep 26, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

García Sets Two Rangers Rookie Records In 7-4 Win Over Orioles

Sep 26, 2021