Los Angeles Angels (74-83) at Texas Rangers (58-99)
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.55 ERA)
vs
LAA: RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 3.75 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Willie Calhoun
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- 2B Andy Ibáñez
- C Jose Trevino
- CF Leody Taveras
- DH Brock Holt
- 3B Yonny Hernandez
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- LF Phil Gosselin
- 3B Jack Mayfield
- C Kurt Suzuki
- 1B Jared Walsh
- CF Taylor Ward
- RF Juan Lagares
- SS Luis Rengifo
- 2B David Fletcher
Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Cody Undergoes Surgery, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers send Taylor Hearn to the mound as they continue their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Rangers History Today: Palmeiro's Impressive Home Run Streak
Rafael Palmeiro did a lot of things at the plate in his career, but on this date he extended a streak no player had ever put together before.
García Ties Rangers Rookie RBI Record in Texas' 5-2 Win Over Halos
The Texas Rangers staved off loss No. 100 as Adolis García added more credentials to his Rookie of the Year résumé.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
N/A
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder surgery): Cody underwent labral debridement surgery on his shoulder on Wednesday. The hope is he's ready for the second half of the 2022 season.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
- Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months
Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.
More From SI's Inside The Rangers:
- García Ties Rangers Rookie RBI Record in Texas' 5-2 Win Over Halos
- Rangers Minor League Notes: Josh Jung Is 'Well Ahead Of His Years'
- Rangers Mailbag: All Eyes On Next Season
Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!
Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook