Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Cody Undergoes Surgery, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers send Taylor Hearn to the mound as they continue their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles Angels (74-83) at Texas Rangers (58-99)

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.55 ERA)

vs

LAA: RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 3.75 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

LF Willie Calhoun SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe 2B Andy Ibáñez C Jose Trevino CF Leody Taveras DH Brock Holt 3B Yonny Hernandez

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

DH Shohei Ohtani LF Phil Gosselin 3B Jack Mayfield C Kurt Suzuki 1B Jared Walsh CF Taylor Ward RF Juan Lagares SS Luis Rengifo 2B David Fletcher

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.

Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. Kyle Cody (right shoulder surgery): Cody underwent labral debridement surgery on his shoulder on Wednesday. The hope is he's ready for the second half of the 2022 season.

Cody underwent labral debridement surgery on his shoulder on Wednesday. The hope is he's ready for the second half of the 2022 season. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.

The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season. Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.

White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook