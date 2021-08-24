Rangers vs Indians: More Players To COVID IL, Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Texas Rangers (43-81) at Cleveland Indians (61-61)
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
6:10 PM CT
Progressive Field | Cleveland, OH
Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (2-4, 3.97 ERA)
vs
CLE: RHP Eli Morgan (2-5, 5.80 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Cleveland Indians
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes
Radio: WTAM, WMMS
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- CF Leody Taveras
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- LF DJ Peters
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- DH Yohel Pozo
- 2B Nick Solak
- C Jose Trevino
Cleveland Indians Starting Lineup
- CF Myles Straw
- SS Amed Rosario
- 3B José Ramírez
- DH Franmil Reyes
- C Wilson Ramos
- LF Oscar Mercado
- 1B Yu Chang
- RF Daniel Johnson
- 2B Ernie Clement
Rangers COVID-19 Outbreak, Roster Moves
More bad news came on Tuesday regarding the Rangers and their COVID-19 outbreak. Three more players were removed from the team either because of positive COVID-19 tests or other contact tracing purposes:
- RHP Dane Dunning
- C Jonah Heim
- RHP Spencer Howard
The Rangers now have a total of five players on the COVID IL:
- INF Charlie Culberson (added August 20)
- RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)
- INF Brock Holt (added August 23)
- RHP Drew Anderson (added August 24)
- C Jonah Heim (added August 24)
The Rangers will make corresponding roster moves for Spencer Howard and Dane Dunning on Wednesday and Friday respectively. The duo were supposed to start on Wednesday and Thursday, but due to the issues with COVID-19, Jordan Lyles was moved up to Thursday's game while Dunning's spot in the rotation was moved back to Friday.
The Rangers made the following roster moves on Thursday to supplement the roster:
Rangers vs Indians: More Players To COVID IL, Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series in Cleveland amid a COVID-19 outbreak.
Chris Young: Rangers Will Be 'Very Active' In Free Agency This Winter
The Texas Rangers could very well lose 100 games this season. However, Chris Woodward, Jon Daniels and Chris Young have all said the club will be active in free agency. Is now the time to spend?
Rangers History Today: Tom Schieffer Inducted Into Franchise Hall Of Fame
On this day, the Rangers made another induction into their franchise Hall of Fame, installing a former team president and general partner.
- OF Leody Taveras recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
- 1B/DH Curtis Terry optioned to Round Rock
- INF Ryan Dorow added to active roster from Round Rock (COVID replacement)
- LHP Hyeon-jong Yang added to active roster from Round Rock (COVID replacement)
The new probables for this week's series in Cleveland are:
- Tuesday: LHP Taylor Hearn
- Wednesday: LHP Jake Latz (official roster move will be made on Wednesday)
- Thursday: RHP Jordan Lyles
The Rangers have not yet announced who will be added to the roster to start Friday's game with Houston at Globe Life Field.
NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.
Here is the Rangers roster heading into Tuesday night's game:
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Joe Barlow (right index finger blister): Manager Chris Woodward said on Friday that if the team was in a different position in the standings, Barlow would probably be able to pitch through the issue. He added there was no need to push it.
- Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for about another weel before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara started for Double-A Frisco on Sunday night. It was his first injury rehabilitation outing since being placed on the injured list on May 9. He underwent surgery to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder. If all goes well, his next outing is tentatively scheduled for Friday, August 27 for Triple-A Round Rock in Albuquerque.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering slowly. He was initially ahead of schedule, but suffered a minor setback. He did, however, take part in batting practice last week at Globe Life Field and again on Friday in Frisco, which is a positive sign. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months
More From SI's Inside The Rangers:
- Chris Young: Rangers Will Be 'Very Active' In Free Agency This Winter
- 'Baffling' Mistakes Cost Rangers in 8-4 Loss vs Red Sox
- Rangers' Bats, Pitching Dominate Sloppy Red Sox In 10-1 Rout
Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!
Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook