GAME THREAD: Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Aug. 19

The Texas start a six-game road trip with a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

The Texas Rangers start a six-game road trip on Friday with the opener of a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The Rangers split their four-game series with the Oakland Athletics, which ended on Thursday. Of course, there was far more drama off the field.

The Rangers fired team president Jon Daniels on Wednesday and installed general manager Chris Young as the head of all baseball operations. It’s a seismic shift for an organization that just two days before that fired manager Chris Woodward and promoted third-base coach Tony Beasley to interim manager. Beasley is 2-2 in his first stint as a Major League manager.

The team’s principal owner, Ray Davis, put it simply on Friday when talking about Daniels’ dismissal — “we’re not very good.” Young is with the team in Minnesota and Davis said he’ll begin communicating with the team about the changes in the organization while on the trip.

Texas Rangers (53-65) at Minnesota Twins (61-55)

August 19, 2022, Target Field, Minneapolis, Minn., 7:10 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (9-3, 2.79)

Vs.

OAK: RHP Adam Oller (1-5, 7.26)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

RHP A.J. Alexy recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

RHP Joe Barlow placed on 15-day Injured List, retroactive to August 18, with a right index finger blister.

Rangers Injury List:

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 3), eligible to come off Aug. 13. Calhoun is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 3). Eligible to be activated on Aug. 18. Santana is on an injury rehab assignment.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated on Aug. 23.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He has missed 57 games but he is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Apple TV+

Twins - Apple TV+

Radio/Internet

Rangers - KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270, 105.3 The Fan

Twins – Treasure Island Baseball Network - 830 WCCO-AM, KMNB 102.9 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. C Jonah Heim

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. DH Brad Miller

8. 3B Josh Smith

9. LF Bubba Thompson

-

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

1. CF Byron Buxton

2. SS Carlos Correa

3. 1B Luis Arraez

4. DH Jose Miranda

5. 3B Gio Urshela

6. 2B Jorge Polanco

7. LF Gilberto Celestino

8. RF Max Kepler

9. C Sandy León

