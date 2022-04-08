Skip to main content

Rangers at Blue Jays Opening Day Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers kick off the 2022 season in Toronto, facing the Blue Jays in front of a sold out crowd at Rogers Centre.

Texas Rangers (0-0) at Toronto Blue Jays (0-0)

Friday, April 8, 2021
6:07 PM CT
Rogers Centre | Toronto, ON, Canada
Roof Closed

Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TOR: RHP José Berríos (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Toronto Blue Jays
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: SN590

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Brad Miller
  2. 2B Marcus Semien
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. C Mitch Garver
  5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  6. CF Adolis García
  7. RF Kole Calhoun
  8. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  9. DH Willie Calhoun

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

  1. CF George Springer
  2. SS Bo Bichette
  3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
  4. RF Teoscar Hernández
  5. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
  6. DH Alejandro Kirk
  7. 3B Matt Chapman
  8. C Danny Jansen
  9. 2B Cavan Biggio
Jul 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of Rogers Centre before a game between the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rogers Centre in Toronto

Corey Seager / Marcus Semien

Marcus Semien (left), Corey Seager (right)

Jon Gray

Jon Gray

Rangers Opening Day Notes

  • This is Jon Gray's third career Opening Day start. He started for Colorado in back-to-back years in 2017-18, earning a no decision and loss, respectively.
  • Mitch Garver is the first catcher to bat cleanup for the Rangers since Hal King in the franchise's first game in Texas on April 15, 1972.
  • Texas went 2-4 against Toronto last year, taking two of three at Globe Life Field. The Rangers were swept in the road series in July, which took place at Toronto's Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo.

  • Texas is 23-27 overall on Opening Day, losing four of the last five and seven of the last nine years. The Rangers won four straight from 2009-12, but has dropped 12 of 18, 14 of 21, and 16 of the last 24 openers overall. 

  • Beginning in 1994, the Rangers have gone 1-11 in the last 12 season openers that have been played on the road, losing the last seven since the only win in that span on March 30, 2003 in Anaheim. Overall, Texas is 6-15 on the road on Opening Day.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Garrett Richards (blister): Considered a minor issue by manager Chris Woodward. Richards is eligible to return on April 14, the first game of the four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. It would take a significant setback for him to not return then.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

