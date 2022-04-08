Rangers at Blue Jays Opening Day Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Texas is 23-27 overall on Opening Day, losing four of the last five and seven of the last nine years. The Rangers won four straight from 2009-12, but has dropped 12 of 18, 14 of 21, and 16 of the last 24 openers overall.

Beginning in 1994, the Rangers have gone 1-11 in the last 12 season openers that have been played on the road, losing the last seven since the only win in that span on March 30, 2003 in Anaheim. Overall, Texas is 6-15 on the road on Opening Day.