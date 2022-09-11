GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays Close Series Sunday
The Texas Rangers conclude their three-game home series with the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers (59-79) will start Martín Pérez on Sunday. They have lost 12 of their last 13 games and they are 8-16 under interim manager Tony Beasley.
Toronto Blue Jays (78-60) at Texas Rangers (59-79)
Sept. 11, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 1:35 p.m. (CDT)
Starting Pitchers
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (10-6, 2.82)
Vs.
TOR: RHP Trevor Richards (3-1, 4.72)
-
Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:
RHP Tyson Miller (#76) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)
RHP Kohei Arihara designated for assignment
Rangers Injury List:
OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.
P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return. The Rangers expect to activate him and pitch him in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader in Miami.
P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.
P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.
Follow the Game
TV
Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest
Blue Jays – TV: SNET
Radio/Internet
Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270
Blue Jays – Radio: SN590
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
1B Nathaniel Lowe
DH Adolis Garcia
C Jonah Heim
3B Josh Jung
CF Leody Taveras
LF Josh Smith
RF Bubba Thompson
-
Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup
CF George Springer
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
SS Bo Bichette
C Alejandro Kirk
LF Teoscar Hernández
3B Matt Chapman
2B Santiago Espinal
RF Whit Merrifield
CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
