Skip to main content

GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays Close Series Sunday

Texas wraps up a three-game home series with Toronto before heading to Miami for a doubleheader Monday.

The Texas Rangers conclude their three-game home series with the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (59-79) will start Martín Pérez on Sunday. They have lost 12 of their last 13 games and they are 8-16 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

Scroll down to get ready for today’s game.

Toronto Blue Jays (78-60) at Texas Rangers (59-79)

Sept. 11, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 1:35 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (10-6, 2.82)

Vs.

TOR: RHP Trevor Richards (3-1, 4.72)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

RHP Tyson Miller (#76) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)

RHP Kohei Arihara designated for assignment

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return. The Rangers expect to activate him and pitch him in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader in Miami.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Blue Jays – TV: SNET

Radio/Internet

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Blue Jays 11, Rangers 7

Woes continues for Texas with Saturday's home loss to Toronto.

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) throws out Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (not pictured) at first base during the third inning at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

PREVIEW: Rangers vs. Blue Jays on Saturday

Texas continues a series with Toronto in the second game of the MLB career of third baseman Josh Jung.

By Matthew Postins
Jul 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Taylor Hearn: 'You've Got to Give Back'

Roberto Clemente Award nominee honored for his work off the field during his time with Texas.

By Matthew Postins

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Blue Jays – Radio: SN590

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Adolis Garcia

C Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

CF Leody Taveras

LF Josh Smith

RF Bubba Thompson

-

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

CF George Springer

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

SS Bo Bichette

C Alejandro Kirk

LF Teoscar Hernández

3B Matt Chapman

2B Santiago Espinal

RF Whit Merrifield

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays Close Series Sunday

Texas wraps up a three-game home series with Toronto before heading to Miami for a doubleheader Monday.

The Texas Rangers conclude their three-game home series with the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (59-79) will start Martín Pérez on Sunday. They have lost 12 of their last 13 games and they are 8-16 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

Scroll down to get ready for today’s game.

Toronto Blue Jays (78-60) at Texas Rangers (59-79)

Sept. 11, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 1:35 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (10-6, 2.82)

Vs.

TOR: RHP Trevor Richards (3-1, 4.72)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

RHP Tyson Miller (#76) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)

RHP Kohei Arihara designated for assignment

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return. The Rangers expect to activate him and pitch him in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader in Miami.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Blue Jays – TV: SNET

Radio/Internet

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Blue Jays – Radio: SN590

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Adolis Garcia

C Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

CF Leody Taveras

LF Josh Smith

RF Bubba Thompson

-

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

CF George Springer

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

SS Bo Bichette

C Alejandro Kirk

LF Teoscar Hernández

3B Matt Chapman

2B Santiago Espinal

RF Whit Merrifield

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Blue Jays 11, Rangers 7

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) throws out Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (not pictured) at first base during the third inning at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

PREVIEW: Rangers vs. Blue Jays on Saturday

By Matthew Postins
Jul 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Taylor Hearn: 'You've Got to Give Back'

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Josh Jung to 'Embrace Opportunity' With Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Who Benefit From Shift Ban

By Matthew Postins
Aug 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara (35) throws during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kohei Arihara Back in Rangers Rotation

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) smiles as he comes home after he hits a home run in his first major league at bat during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Josh Jung On Rangers Debut: 'Goosebumps'

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Blue Jays 4, Rangers 3

By Inside The Rangers Staff