Adrian Beltre to Be Inducted to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Adrian Beltre retired from baseball after the 2018 season. It hasn't taken very long for the post-career accolades to start pouring in. In 2019, the Texas Rangers honored Beltre by retiring his number 29 uniform. Now in 2020, he'll be enshrined in a hall of fame.

On March 28, 2020, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame will induct Adrian Beltre as a member of their Class of 2020 in Waco, Texas.

Beltre will go down as one of the all-time great third basemen to ever play baseball. He spent eight years with the Rangers, which was more seasons than with any other team in his career. He started his Major League career with the Dodgers in 1998 and played with them through 2004. He then played with the Mariners from 2005 to 2009, and with the Red Sox for one season in 2010.

Beltre has achieved many career milestones that make him worthy of several Halls of Fame. He has a career slash line of .286/.339/.480, 477 home runs, and 3,166 career hits. He was a four-time all star, a five-time Gold Glove winner, and a four-time Silver Slugger winner.

In his eight seasons with the Rangers, he slashed .304/.357/.509 and hit 199 home runs and batted in 699 runs. His .332 batting average as a Texas Ranger in Globe Life Park is the highest in the now-defunct ballpark's history.

Beltre will be one of seven inductees in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020. He will be joined by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, former Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler, Olympic medalist Michelle Carter, United States soccer star Clint Dempsey, former New York Liberty point guard Teresa Weatherspoon, and United States Olympian runner Francie Larrieu Smith.

Beltre will also be the fifth Texas Ranger to be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Past inductees are Nolan Ryan, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, Jim Sundberg, and Michael Young.

