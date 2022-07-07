Orioles Sweep Rangers With Another One-Run Win

Texas is now 4-8 in its last 12 games and returns home hoping to bounce back from a lost road trip

The Texas Rangers lost a game by a run for the third straight game in Baltimore, as the Orioles claimed a series sweep with a 2-1 win over Wednesday night at Camden Yards.

It was just the second time the Rangers (37-43) have been swept this season. The Rangers were earlier swept by the Colorado Rockies in a two-game series. Texas went 3-6 on its road trip and has lost eight of its last 12 games.

This game didn’t have the dramatics of the last two games, in which the Orioles (39-44) claimed wins on Monday and Tuesday in extra innings. Though Brad Miller certainly gave it a shot with a near-home run down the right-field line before striking out to end the game.

Texas found itself behind early again, as the Orioles scored two runs off Rangers starter Glenn Otto in the second inning. Otto (4-5) issued one-out walks to both Adley Rutschman and Ramon Urias, followed by a wild pitch that advanced both runners 90 feet.

After getting Roughed Odor to pop out, the Orioles’ Ryan McKenna hit a slow roller to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. He barehanded the grounder, but he throw to first was late and wild, which allowed both Rutschman and Urias to score, the latter on Seager’s error.

Despite falling behind, Otto managed to get through five innings for his best start since coming back from the COVID-19 injured list on June 26. He gave up three hits, two runs (one earned) and three walks, along with five strikeouts and he pulled his ERA down a bit to 5.26.

The Rangers scored once in the top of the fifth, as Kole Calhoun led off with a double off Orioles starter Spenser Watkins. Calhoun moved to third on a groundout by Brad Miller and scored on Leody Taveras’ double to right. But, the Rangers stranded Taveras, who at the time was the game-tying run.

Watkins (2-1) lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and one run, along with a walk while striking out three.

Nathaniel Lowe continued his impressive road trip. He was the only Rangers player to have two hits in the game and raised his batting average to .285.

The Rangers have an off-day on Thursday and then open a 10-game homestand on Friday, hosing the Minnesota Twins.

