Post-Game Notes: Orioles 7, Rangers 2
TEXAS has lost 5 straight games in Arlington dating back to 7/14, matching club’s longest losing-ever streak at Globe Life Field (3x, last 8/17-28/21)…has not had a home losing streak longer than 5 games since dropping 6 straight from 4/8-21/18 at the former Globe Life Park…remains winless against Baltimore this season (0-4), securing a loss in the season series between the 2 clubs for a 2nd straight year (3-4 in 2021).
JON GRAY suffered his 2nd loss in as many starts after recording wins in 3 straight appearances from 7/8-21…exited after just 1.1 innings pitched due to left side discomfort, the shortest start of his career and just the 2nd time he has failed to record at least 6 outs in a start (also 1.2 IP on 8/21/15 vs. NYM w/ COL)…permitted 4 runs (3 earned) on 4 hits, including a 1st-inning leadoff HR by Cedric Mullins that snuck just over the wall in left field.
COREY SEAGER belted a solo home run in the 7th inning for Texas’ 1st run of the game, his 1st action since leaving game on Thurs. at LAA with a lower right leg contusion…his team-high 24th HR this season are just 2 shy of matching his career high (26 in 2016)…20 of his 24 HR have come with the bases empty, as he entered tonight’s contest with the 4th-most solo HR among MLB batters in 2022: NYY’s Aaron Judge (26), HOU’s Yordan Alvarez/PHI’s Kyle Schwarber (20)…he is the 1st Ranger to hit 20+ solo HR in a single season since Joey Gallo in 2018 (26)…over his last 39 G (beg. 6/13), Seager is batting .299/.383/.604/.987 (43-144) with 12 HR, 28 RBI and nearly as many walks (18) as strikeouts (19).
NATHANIEL LOWE matched his season high with 3 hits (all singles), his team-best 30th multi-hit game of the season…has hits in 8 straight games to match the longest hit streak of his career (3x, last 4/14-22/22), batting .400 (12-30) over that span to raise his season BA from .269 to .280…has hits in each of last 10 G vs. Baltimore at .400 (16-40), and is a lifetime .322 (29-90) hitter in 23 career games against the O’s.
NICK SOLAK connected for a pinch-hit home run to open the bottom of the 8th inning, his 1st career pinch-hit HR and the 4th by a Ranger this season (last Brad Miller on 5/11 vs. KC)…marked his 1st home run for Texas since 4/21 at SEA, and his 1st extra-base hit since being recalled from Round Rock (AAA) on 7/17 for his 2nd stint in the big leagues this year (also Opening Day-5/18)…11 of his 16 hits and each of his 3 HR in 2022 have come vs. LHP…remained in the game at 2nd base, his 1st appearance as an infielder this season.
Report: Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers
Texas completes its first deal close before the MLB trade deadline, as other American League West rivals made trades as well
Rangers Fall to Orioles to Open Homestand
Texas loses its starting pitcher in second inning to injury and the offense struggles to put runs on the board
Former Cy Young Winner Set to Start at Round Rock
The Rangers could use another veteran arm in the rotation
BALTIMORE improves to 52-51, moving back above .500 and already matching their win total from 2021 (52-110)…has gone 17-7 in last 24 G and 22-12 in last 34 G…is a perfect 4-0 against Texas in 2022…has a 2-2 record on this 6-game road trip to CIN (1-2) and TEX (1-0 + 2 G).
SPENSER WATKINS has gone 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA (7 ER/34.0 IP) in his last 6 starts since being recalled from Triple-A on 6/25...each of his 3 quality starts in 2022 have come since the recall…had been the only MLB pitcher without a HR allowed to a left-handed batter (min. 100 PA) before Seager took him deep in the 6th.
ADLEY RUTSCHMAN reached base a career-high 4 times, going 3-for-4 with 2 doubles, one RBI, and walk…tied his career best with 3 hits (also 6/11 at KC)…Rutschman in last 12 G (beg. 7/16): .421/.531/.658/1.189 (16-38), HR, 6 2B, 5 RBI, 8 BB, 7 SO.
CEDRIC MULLINS reached base in each of his first 3 plate appearances (HR, RBI 1B, BB) and scored 3 runs…hit his 14th career leadoff home run and 3rd this season (others 6/7 vs. CHC and 7/26 vs. TB), as he has accounted for all 3 leadoff HRs by Orioles this season…broke a tie with 3 others and now stands alone in 2nd place in Orioles history with 14 leadoff HR, trailing only Brady Anderson (44)…the slicing drive traveled just 336 feet and would have been a home run in just 4 of 30 MLB ballparks according to Statcast.
MISCELLANEOUS: Texas has lost 6 straight games vs. A.L. East opponents, and is 5-12 (.294) in 17 G against the division this season…Terrin Vavra recorded his 1st career MLB hit with an infield single in the 2nd…Keegan Akin (3.0 IP, 1 R-ER) recorded his 2nd 3.0-inning save of the season (also 3.1 IP on 6/27 at SEA), becoming the 1st Orioles pitcher with multiple saves w/ 3.0+ IP since Mike Johnson in 1997 (also 2).