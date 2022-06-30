Skip to main content

Rangers History Today: Bobby Witt Sr. Goes Yard

Bobby Witt Jr. is emerging as a top rookie hitter, but his father pulled off a Rangers first back in 1997

On this date in Texas Rangers history, pitcher Bobby Witt became the first Rangers pitcher to hit a home run in a game in team history.

The game, played on June 30, 1997, was the first year of interleague regular-season play between the American League and National League. Witt, in his second stint with the Rangers, was with the team in Los Angeles to face the Dodgers.

Witt hit the home run off a future Rangers pitcher, Ishmal Valdes, and the solo shot came in one of the game’s most infamous pitchers’ parks, Dodger Stadium.

But the home run was more historic than it just being the first home run hit by a Rangers pitcher. It was the first home run hit by an American League pitcher in a regular-season game since Oct. 3, 1972, when Baltimore pitcher Roric Harrison hit one out of Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium in the first game of a doubleheader.

The next season, the AL implemented the designated hitter rule, taking AL pitchers out of the batting order. Between 1973 and 1997, the only time AL pitchers needed to hit were in the All-Star Game and the World Series, and only when the games were at NL parks (when the games were played by NL rules).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cole Winn
Play

Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Sharp at Round Rock

The No. 2 prospect in the Texas system claimed his fifth win of 2022 and chipped away at his ERA in the process

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Jon Gray
Play

Jon Gray Has Quality June for Rangers

After a slow start, Texas' high-priced pitching acquisition from the offseason is heating up entering July

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Takeaways: Josh Smith Next Up as Rangers Leadoff

Texas is giving their rookie a test drive in the top spot, and other takeaways from its series in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Witt, a former first-round pick for the Rangers, carved out a 16-year career in the Major Leagues, winning 142 games along the way. Many believed he would be the next ‘Nolan Ryan,’ but Witt was never quite that good, though he had a career-high 17 wins in 1990 with Ryan on the roster. In his final season, in 2001, he claimed a World Series ring with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Also on this date …

June 30, 1996: Second baseman Mark McLemore finished the month with a .472 batting average, at the time the best single-month batting average in team history.

June 30, 2005: Kevin Mench became the seventh player in Major League history to hit home runs in three consecutive innings, when he hit home runs in the fifth, sixth, and seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Cole Winn
Prospects

Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Sharp at Round Rock

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Jon Gray
News

Jon Gray Has Quality June for Rangers

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: Josh Smith Next Up as Rangers Leadoff

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
Jun 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) is tagged out at second base by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Offense Sputters Against Royals

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jack Leiter
News

Top Rangers Pitching Prospect Has Arm Fatigue

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
USATSI_18605229_168388359_lowres
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Can Get Even at Royals

By Bri Amaranthus23 hours ago
manfred
News

'Ridiculous!' Does Commissioner Rob Manfred 'Hate Baseball'?

By Mike FisherJun 29, 2022
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Short Outing for Top Rangers Triple-A Pitching Prospect

By Matthew PostinsJun 29, 2022