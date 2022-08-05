Skip to main content

Cole Ragans Makes Debut in Rangers Victory

The rookie left-hander threw five solid innings as Texas snapped a three-game losing streak behind a two-run seventh inning.

The long-awaited Major League debut of pitcher Cole Ragans didn’t lead to his first MLB win, but it did lead the Texas Rangers to break their three-game losing streak, beating the Chicago White Sox, 3-2, on Thursday at Globe Life Field.

Ragans’ first game for Texas was six years in the making. The former first-round pick in 2016 missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons after he had two Tommy John surgeries, and then the 2020 minor-league season was canceled due to COVID-19.

He ended up making a bit of history. He the White Sox to one run, which was unearned, on three hits and four walks while striking out three in five innings. In doing so, the left-hander became the 10th pitcher in Rangers history to log five innings or more without allowing an earned run in his Major League debut. The last to do it was A.J. Alexy on Aug. 30, 2021.

His night didn’t start smoothly. Ragans threw 26 pitches in the first inning and loaded the bases before escaping. The inning included his first big league strikeout, as he fanned Eloy Jiménez. Ragans gave up his only run in the third inning, after Luis Robert drew a leadoff walk and later scored following an error on a dropped fly ball by the Rangers’ Adolis García.

Ragans was activated on Thursday after working his way through the Rangers’ entire minor league system in less than two years. He was most recently at Triple-A Round Rock, where he was promoted on June 16 from Double-A Frisco. Ragans was 7-5 with a 3.15 ERA with 107 strikeouts and 28 walks with the two affiliates.

The run Ragans gave up tied the game at 1-1. The Rangers grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Leody Taveras.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 3, White Sox 2

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night at Globe Life Field.

By Matthew Postins27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
Nolan Ryan / Robin Ventura
Play

Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan's Legendary Beatdown of Robin Ventura

On this day, Nolan Ryan gave Texas Rangers fans one of the most iconic moments in the history of the franchise.

By Chris Halicke and Matthew Postins10 hours ago
10 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Pitcher Making Big League Debut vs. White Sox

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday's matchup between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.

By Bri Amaranthus14 hours ago
14 hours ago

The Rangers broke the tie and took the lead for good in the seventh, as Meibrys Viloria singled home Taveras and Marcus Semien’s sacrifice fly scored Ezequiel Duran.

Taveras, Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe each had two hits for the Rangers.

The White Sox were able to get a run in the eighth after Yoan Moncada’s triple scored Jose Abreu. But Rangers reliever Matt Moore pitched his way out of the remaining inning, preserving Brock Burke’s sixth win of the season in relief. He worked two scoreless innings after Ragans departed, and Jonathan Hernandez racked up his second save.

White Sox Starter Johnny Cueto (4-5) went the distance, giving up 11 hits and three runs while striking out four.

The rest of the Rangers’ rotation for the four-games series will include Glenn Otto on Friday, Dane Dunning on Saturday and Spencer Howard on Sunday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Cole Ragans Makes Debut in Rangers Victory

The rookie left-hander threw five solid innings as Texas snapped a three-game losing streak behind a two-run seventh inning.

The long-awaited Major League debut of pitcher Cole Ragans didn’t lead to his first MLB win, but it did lead the Texas Rangers to break their three-game losing streak, beating the Chicago White Sox, 3-2, on Thursday at Globe Life Field.

Ragans’ first game for Texas was six years in the making. The former first-round pick in 2016 missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons after he had two Tommy John surgeries, and then the 2020 minor-league season was canceled due to COVID-19.

He ended up making a bit of history. He the White Sox to one run, which was unearned, on three hits and four walks while striking out three in five innings. In doing so, the left-hander became the 10th pitcher in Rangers history to log five innings or more without allowing an earned run in his Major League debut. The last to do it was A.J. Alexy on Aug. 30, 2021.

His night didn’t start smoothly. Ragans threw 26 pitches in the first inning and loaded the bases before escaping. The inning included his first big league strikeout, as he fanned Eloy Jiménez. Ragans gave up his only run in the third inning, after Luis Robert drew a leadoff walk and later scored following an error on a dropped fly ball by the Rangers’ Adolis García.

Ragans was activated on Thursday after working his way through the Rangers’ entire minor league system in less than two years. He was most recently at Triple-A Round Rock, where he was promoted on June 16 from Double-A Frisco. Ragans was 7-5 with a 3.15 ERA with 107 strikeouts and 28 walks with the two affiliates.

The run Ragans gave up tied the game at 1-1. The Rangers grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Leody Taveras.

The Rangers broke the tie and took the lead for good in the seventh, as Meibrys Viloria singled home Taveras and Marcus Semien’s sacrifice fly scored Ezequiel Duran.

Taveras, Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe each had two hits for the Rangers.

The White Sox were able to get a run in the eighth after Yoan Moncada’s triple scored Jose Abreu. But Rangers reliever Matt Moore pitched his way out of the remaining inning, preserving Brock Burke’s sixth win of the season in relief. He worked two scoreless innings after Ragans departed, and Jonathan Hernandez racked up his second save.

White Sox Starter Johnny Cueto (4-5) went the distance, giving up 11 hits and three runs while striking out four.

The rest of the Rangers’ rotation for the four-games series will include Glenn Otto on Friday, Dane Dunning on Saturday and Spencer Howard on Sunday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 3, White Sox 2

By Matthew Postins27 minutes ago
Nolan Ryan / Robin Ventura
News

Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan's Legendary Beatdown of Robin Ventura

By Chris Halicke and Matthew Postins10 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Pitcher Making Big League Debut vs. White Sox

By Bri Amaranthus14 hours ago
Chris Young
News

Rangers Takeaways: Maybe No Big Trades Was OK?

By Matthew PostinsAug 3, 2022 10:52 PM EDT
Texas Rangers Logo
News

First-Round Pick to Make Rangers, MLB Debut

By Matthew PostinsAug 3, 2022 6:02 PM EDT
Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) follows though on his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Orioles 6, Rangers 3

By Inside The Rangers StaffAug 3, 2022 5:58 PM EDT
Aug 3, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orioles Complete Season Sweep of Rangers

By Matthew PostinsAug 3, 2022 5:49 PM EDT
May 3, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers retired broadcaster Vin Scully speaks during a ceremony to induct his name into the Dodgers Ring of Honor during a MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

My Conversation with Vin Scully

By Matthew PostinsAug 3, 2022 11:26 AM EDT