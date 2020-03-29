Construction Worker at Rangers' Globe Life Field Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus

An employee of a trade partner working on the finishing touches of Globe Life Field's construction has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Manhattan Construction Company said it was notified on Wednesday of the afflicted worker who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement sent to Sports Illustrated's Inside The Rangers. The employee was working in an isolated area of the Globe Life Field project, the new home of the Texas Rangers.

"The affected work area was cleared of personnel and was sanitized," according to the statement from Manhattan Construction Company. "Safety is first, and we have sanitation and distancing protocols in place at our job sites per the CDC’s recommendations to limit COVID-19 virus exposure."

Globe Life Field's first official game was scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, against the Los Angeles Angels, but the baseball season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Manhattan Construction Company, which is overseeing the project through completion, began to enforce tighter restrictions to ensure the safety of those still working on the final stages of the $1.2 billion project:

Workers will now be forced to a single point of entry so each worker's temperature can be monitored. Any worker who has a temperature greater than what the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) outlines will be required to leave the work site immediately.

All workers will be given a color-coded band (coded for each day) that has to remain in plain sight. The band signifies that they've entered through the single point of entry and that their temperature has been taken.

The work site will be cleaned throughout each work day.

Work days are now limited to 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The construction of Globe Life Field is still ongoing, as it falls under the "Essential Critical Infrastructure" section in the ordinance imposed by the city of Arlington, which is currently under a shelter-in-place until April 3. Essential businesses are still to maintain six feet of social distancing practices to the greatest extent possible.

The Rangers notified their ballpark employees via email on Thursday to make them aware of the positive test for COVID-19, according to a team spokesperson. Rangers front office employees are currently working from home. In the last update from the team, no players have been tested for COVID-19 as none are showing any symptoms of the virus.

