Mariners 6, Rangers 5: Post-Game Notes

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night

TEXAS lost a 4-run lead in tonight’s series-opening defeat (led 4-0 after 3 innings)…still has a 4-3 record on this 10-game homestand…has scored 5+ runs in 7 straight contests, longest streak since 5/11-19/17 (8 G)…have scored 8 first-inning runs the last 2 nights (5 on Wed. vs. OAK & 3 tonight)…dropped to 5-19 (.208) in one-run games…has gone 2-5 vs. SEA in 2022, with 4 straight decided by one run.

MARTÍN PÉREZ battled through 5.0 innings and exited in position to win, but was left with no decision after the Mariners rallied in the late innings…the 2022 All-Star tied his career high with 9 strikeouts (also 5/6/19 at TOR w/ MIN), as it marked the most he’s had in his career as a Ranger…also tied his season high with 4 walks and faced heavy traffic on the bases, stranding the bags loaded in the 2nd and 3rd innings…remains undefeated in career-best 16 straight starts (7-0) after opening 0-2, tying Kyle Gibson in 2021 (6-0 over 16 G/GS) for the longest single-season unbeaten streak by any starter in Rangers history…club record overall is 19 unbeaten starts by Cole Hamels in 2015-16 (12-0).

COREY SEAGER had an RBI double in the 1st and sacrifice fly in the 2nd for his career-high 7th straight game with an RBI...longest RBI streak for a Texas batter since Rougned Odor in 2016 (7 G, 8/29-9/5/16) and T2nd-longest streak in MLB this season: 10-NYM's Francisco Lindor, 7-Seager/SD's Jurickson Profar/MIL's Tyrone Taylor…Seager, who today was announced as a 2022 All-Star and Home Run Derby participant, reached 50 RBI tonight, 2nd-most among Rangers (51-Adolis García) and the highest pre-ASB total of his career.

JONAH HEIM had 2 doubles and has now reached safely in all 10 starts in July...drove in a run in the 1st inning for his 32nd RBI of the season, tied for his career high (also 32 RBI in 2021)…already has a career-high 12 HR.

ELIER HERNANDEZ recorded 2 singles in his MLB debut after having his contract selected from Round Rock (AAA) before the game…became the 45th player used by Texas in 2022…joins Josh Smith (3 H on 5/30 vs. TB) as the 2nd Ranger to have a hit in his MLB debut this season.

MARCUS SEMIEN had a game-high 3 hits, his team-high 9th game with 3+ hits this season (no other Ranger has more than 5)…batting .323 (20-62) over last 15 G.

SEATTLE extended its current winning streak to 11 straight games, the 2nd-longest such streak in club history (15, 5/23-6/8/21)…trailed by 4 runs after the 2nd (0-4) and 5th (1-5) innings, and by 2 runs after the 7th (3-5), but rallied for 3 runs in the 8th to take its first and final lead of the night (6-5)…game-high 4-run deficit was largest overcome in 2022, and tonight’s victory was just 6th time this season to win when trailing after 7 innings of play…club has gone 5-2 in 7 G against the Rangers this season, incl. 3-1 over 4 G in Arlington…owns a 26-10 (.722) record vs. TEX since the start of 2020.

MARCO GONZALES did not factor into the decision despite allowing 5 runs (all earned) on season-high 11 hits, the 1st time he has surrendered more than 3 runs in a single outing since 5/23 vs. OAK (also 5 R-ER)...logged exactly 6.0 IP tonight and has reached 6.0+ IP in each of his last 6 starts (beg. 6/15)…has gone 8-7 with a 3.95 ERA (49 ER/111.2 IP) in 20 starts against Texas in his career, the most starts he has made against any opponent.

SAM HAGGERTY tallied career high-tying 3 hits (4x, last 7/5 at SD), including a bases-empty inside-the-park home run in the 4th inning for Seattle’s 1st run of the ballgame…was the 1st inside-the-parker by a Mariner since Willie Bloomquist on 6/15/07 at HOU and the 3rd inside-the-park HR in the brief history of Globe Life Field history (last TEX’s Josh Smith on Mon. vs. OAK).

TY FRANCE give Seattle its first lead of the night with a 2-run single in the 8th inning, his 8th go-ahead RBI of the season…also doubled in the 3rd inning to snap a 0-for-last-11 skid, as tonight was his team-high 25th multi-hit effort in 2022…has hits in 34 of his last 46 G (beg. 5/10), batting .298 (54-181) with 5 HR, 13 2B, 25 RBI and 17 multi-hit G over that span…France has batted .342 (38-111) with 23 RBI in 29 G against A.L. West clubs this season.

EUGENIO SUÁREZ reached base 3 times on 2 walks and a single, and has now reached safely in 18 of his last 19 G (beg. 6/24) at .304/.407/.507/.914 (21-69)…has hits in 6 of 7 G against Texas this season, batting .364 (8-22) with 3 HR and 13 RBI, tied w/ HOU’s Kyle Tucker for most RBI vs. TEX in ’22.

MISCELLANEOUS: Tonight was Seattle’s 20th one-run win of the season (20-12), tied with Toronto (20-14) for most in MLB.