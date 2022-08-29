Post-Game Notes: Tigers 9, Rangers 8

TEXAS dropped today’s series finale despite nearly erasing a 9-run deficit (trailed 9-0 after top of 6th), losing this 3-G weekend set (1-2) after going unbeaten in previous 4 series at 2-0-2…finish with a 3-4 record in 7 G vs. Detroit this season, 2nd consecutive year to lose season series against the Tigers (1-6 in 2021) after taking season series in 5 straight years from 2015-19…batters combined for season high-tying 4 HR (6x, last 7/2 at NYM), extending club’s active HR streak to 7 straight games (15 total HR over that span).

COREY SEAGER and NATHANIEL LOWE belted back-to-back solo home runs in the 6th inning to break the shutout and cut the Tigers’ lead to 9-2…marked the 7th instance of back-to-back HR by Texas batters this season, and the 1st since 7/9 vs. MIN (Semien/Seager)…Seager’s blast was his 1st as part of 2-homer performance (also 2-R HR in 8th), his 2nd multi-HR game of the season (also 2 HR on 5/10 vs. KC)…Seager’s 28 HR this season are a new career best (prev. 26 in 2016)…today’s 2-HR showing came after season-worst 13-G HR drought which dated back to 8/14…Lowe’s shot was hit at an exit velocity of 109.2 mph (Statcast) and narrowly cleared the center-field wall…has homered in 4 of 5, 5 of 7, and 6 of his last 10 G (6 total HR), and his 7 HR in August are tied for his single-month career high (also 7 HR in June of 2022)…has a .419 BA (18-43) over last 10 G to raise his season BA from .288 to .300, and owns a .392/.446/.657/1.103 (40-102) slash line over 26 G in August to rise from .275.

ADOLIS GARCÍA went hitless (0-for-3, RBI) with a pair of walks this afternoon, snapping his career-best 23 game hitting streak…it was the longest active streak in MLB, the longest by an A.L. batter this season, the T5th-longest streak in Rangers history and longest since Josh Hamilton in 2010 (23 G, 6/4-30/10)…García did maintain his 24-game on-base streak, which is the longest such streak by a Texas batter since a 25-gamer by Nathaniel Lowe last season (25 G, 4/17-5/13/21)…31 walks this season are already one shy of matching his career high of 32 set last season.

KOHEI ARIHARA took the loss this afternoon (now 1-2) after he surrendered 6 runs (all earned) on 8 hits over 3.1 innings, spiking his season ERA thru 3 MLB starts from 2.31 to 5.40 (9 R-ER/15.0 IP)…remains winless in 7 career starts at Globe Life Field, going 0-5, 9.79 (29 ER/26.2 IP) in those outings vs. 3-1, 3.10 (10 ER/29.0 IP) over 6 career starts on the road.

DETROIT won today's rubber game to clinch a 4-games-to-3 season series victory over the Rangers...this is club’s 2nd straight year to win season series (went 6-1 vs. TEX in 2021) and 1st time to win consecutive season series over Rangers since taking 3 straight from 2007-09…marked 1st road series win since 6/24-26 at ARI (2-1)…Tigers have gone undefeated (2-0-2) in last 4 series.

OFFENSE: The Tigers scored 26 runs in this 3-game series, good for an average of 8.7 runs per game…in 7 games against the Rangers this season, the Tigers batted .312 (78-250) with 48 runs (6.9 runs per game).

DREW HUTCHISON was scoreless through 5.0 innings before 2 homers and a walk in the 6th led to his exit…earned his 2nd win of the season (also 7/5 vs. CLE) and 1st road win since a relief outing on 9/8/21 at PIT…the former Ranger (2018) has posted a 2.84 ERA (10 ER/31.2 IP) over his last 6 starts to lower season ERA from 4.84 to 4.01.

JEIMER CANDELARIO hit his team-high 12th home run and also doubled and walked…went deep in both games this weekend to snap a season-long 24-G HR drought…has homered in consecutive games for the 2nd time this season (also 7/25-26 vs. SD)…had hits in all 3 G of this series.

HAROLD CASTRO went 2-for-5 with a double and career-high 5 RBI...previous high was 3 RBI done 4 times, as he did not have more than 2 RBI in any game this season before today…he cleared the bases with a 3-run double in the 6th to make it a 9-0 game at the time.

VICTOR REYES had 2 more hits to extend his season-best hitting streak to 12 games, the 2nd-longest of his career (13 from 8/28-9/12/19) and the T2nd-longest by a Tiger this season (13-Cabrera, 12-Schoop/Reyes)…with Adolis García having his hit streak end today, Reyes is now tied with TOR's George Springer for the longest active hit streak in MLB.

MISCELLANEOUS: Kole Calhoun lifted a 2-run home run in the 8th inning, his 1st long ball since 7/9 vs MIN…Leody Taveras has hits in 5 straight, 7 of 8, and 11 of last 13 G at .311 (14-45)…Texas has outscored its opponents 66-41 (+25) in 9th innings this season…Kerry Carpenter had 3 hits today after totaling 6 hits over his first 11 MLB games before today…Riley Greene has hit safely in season/career-high 7 straight games at .467 (14-30), with multiple hits in 6 of those 7.