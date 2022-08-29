Skip to main content
Post-Game Notes: Tigers 9, Rangers 8

Post-Game Notes: Tigers 9, Rangers 8

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 9-8 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 9-8 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

TEXAS dropped today’s series finale despite nearly erasing a 9-run deficit (trailed 9-0 after top of 6th), losing this 3-G weekend set (1-2) after going unbeaten in previous 4 series at 2-0-2…finish with a 3-4 record in 7 G vs. Detroit this season, 2nd consecutive year to lose season series against the Tigers (1-6 in 2021) after taking season series in 5 straight years from 2015-19…batters combined for season high-tying 4 HR (6x, last 7/2 at NYM), extending club’s active HR streak to 7 straight games (15 total HR over that span).

COREY SEAGER and NATHANIEL LOWE belted back-to-back solo home runs in the 6th inning to break the shutout and cut the Tigers’ lead to 9-2…marked the 7th instance of back-to-back HR by Texas batters this season, and the 1st since 7/9 vs. MIN (Semien/Seager)…Seager’s blast was his 1st as part of 2-homer performance (also 2-R HR in 8th), his 2nd multi-HR game of the season (also 2 HR on 5/10 vs. KC)…Seager’s 28 HR this season are a new career best (prev. 26 in 2016)…today’s 2-HR showing came after season-worst 13-G HR drought which dated back to 8/14…Lowe’s shot was hit at an exit velocity of 109.2 mph (Statcast) and narrowly cleared the center-field wall…has homered in 4 of 5, 5 of 7, and 6 of his last 10 G (6 total HR), and his 7 HR in August are tied for his single-month career high (also 7 HR in June of 2022)…has a .419 BA (18-43) over last 10 G to raise his season BA from .288 to .300, and owns a .392/.446/.657/1.103 (40-102) slash line over 26 G in August to rise from .275.

ADOLIS GARCÍA went hitless (0-for-3, RBI) with a pair of walks this afternoon, snapping his career-best 23 game hitting streak…it was the longest active streak in MLB, the longest by an A.L. batter this season, the T5th-longest streak in Rangers history and longest since Josh Hamilton in 2010 (23 G, 6/4-30/10)…García did maintain his 24-game on-base streak, which is the longest such streak by a Texas batter since a 25-gamer by Nathaniel Lowe last season (25 G, 4/17-5/13/21)…31 walks this season are already one shy of matching his career high of 32 set last season.

KOHEI ARIHARA took the loss this afternoon (now 1-2) after he surrendered 6 runs (all earned) on 8 hits over 3.1 innings, spiking his season ERA thru 3 MLB starts from 2.31 to 5.40 (9 R-ER/15.0 IP)…remains winless in 7 career starts at Globe Life Field, going 0-5, 9.79 (29 ER/26.2 IP) in those outings vs. 3-1, 3.10 (10 ER/29.0 IP) over 6 career starts on the road.

DETROIT won today's rubber game to clinch a 4-games-to-3 season series victory over the Rangers...this is club’s 2nd straight year to win season series (went 6-1 vs. TEX in 2021) and 1st time to win consecutive season series over Rangers since taking 3 straight from 2007-09…marked 1st road series win since 6/24-26 at ARI (2-1)…Tigers have gone undefeated (2-0-2) in last 4 series.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) follows through for a double against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Tigers Outlast Rangers on Sunday

Detroit takes it to Texas early for the second straight contest, but the Rangers made it closer in the final innings.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara (35) throws during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

GAME THREAD: How Tigers Beat Rangers

Texas concludes its three-game home series with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 27, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tigers Cool Off Rangers Bats

Texas had a Top-6 offense the past week, but the Tigers held the Rangers to one run in Dallas Keuchel's debut.

By Matthew Postins

OFFENSE: The Tigers scored 26 runs in this 3-game series, good for an average of 8.7 runs per game…in 7 games against the Rangers this season, the Tigers batted .312 (78-250) with 48 runs (6.9 runs per game).

DREW HUTCHISON was scoreless through 5.0 innings before 2 homers and a walk in the 6th led to his exit…earned his 2nd win of the season (also 7/5 vs. CLE) and 1st road win since a relief outing on 9/8/21 at PIT…the former Ranger (2018) has posted a 2.84 ERA (10 ER/31.2 IP) over his last 6 starts to lower season ERA from 4.84 to 4.01.

JEIMER CANDELARIO hit his team-high 12th home run and also doubled and walked…went deep in both games this weekend to snap a season-long 24-G HR drought…has homered in consecutive games for the 2nd time this season (also 7/25-26 vs. SD)…had hits in all 3 G of this series.

HAROLD CASTRO went 2-for-5 with a double and career-high 5 RBI...previous high was 3 RBI done 4 times, as he did not have more than 2 RBI in any game this season before today…he cleared the bases with a 3-run double in the 6th to make it a 9-0 game at the time.

VICTOR REYES had 2 more hits to extend his season-best hitting streak to 12 games, the 2nd-longest of his career (13 from 8/28-9/12/19) and the T2nd-longest by a Tiger this season (13-Cabrera, 12-Schoop/Reyes)…with Adolis García having his hit streak end today, Reyes is now tied with TOR's George Springer for the longest active hit streak in MLB.

MISCELLANEOUS: Kole Calhoun lifted a 2-run home run in the 8th inning, his 1st long ball since 7/9 vs MIN…Leody Taveras has hits in 5 straight, 7 of 8, and 11 of last 13 G at .311 (14-45)…Texas has outscored its opponents 66-41 (+25) in 9th innings this season…Kerry Carpenter had 3 hits today after totaling 6 hits over his first 11 MLB games before today…Riley Greene has hit safely in season/career-high 7 straight games at .467 (14-30), with multiple hits in 6 of those 7.

Texas Rangers
Post-Game Notes: Tigers 9, Rangers 8

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Post-Game Notes: Tigers 9, Rangers 8

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 9-8 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

TEXAS dropped today’s series finale despite nearly erasing a 9-run deficit (trailed 9-0 after top of 6th), losing this 3-G weekend set (1-2) after going unbeaten in previous 4 series at 2-0-2…finish with a 3-4 record in 7 G vs. Detroit this season, 2nd consecutive year to lose season series against the Tigers (1-6 in 2021) after taking season series in 5 straight years from 2015-19…batters combined for season high-tying 4 HR (6x, last 7/2 at NYM), extending club’s active HR streak to 7 straight games (15 total HR over that span).

COREY SEAGER and NATHANIEL LOWE belted back-to-back solo home runs in the 6th inning to break the shutout and cut the Tigers’ lead to 9-2…marked the 7th instance of back-to-back HR by Texas batters this season, and the 1st since 7/9 vs. MIN (Semien/Seager)…Seager’s blast was his 1st as part of 2-homer performance (also 2-R HR in 8th), his 2nd multi-HR game of the season (also 2 HR on 5/10 vs. KC)…Seager’s 28 HR this season are a new career best (prev. 26 in 2016)…today’s 2-HR showing came after season-worst 13-G HR drought which dated back to 8/14…Lowe’s shot was hit at an exit velocity of 109.2 mph (Statcast) and narrowly cleared the center-field wall…has homered in 4 of 5, 5 of 7, and 6 of his last 10 G (6 total HR), and his 7 HR in August are tied for his single-month career high (also 7 HR in June of 2022)…has a .419 BA (18-43) over last 10 G to raise his season BA from .288 to .300, and owns a .392/.446/.657/1.103 (40-102) slash line over 26 G in August to rise from .275.

ADOLIS GARCÍA went hitless (0-for-3, RBI) with a pair of walks this afternoon, snapping his career-best 23 game hitting streak…it was the longest active streak in MLB, the longest by an A.L. batter this season, the T5th-longest streak in Rangers history and longest since Josh Hamilton in 2010 (23 G, 6/4-30/10)…García did maintain his 24-game on-base streak, which is the longest such streak by a Texas batter since a 25-gamer by Nathaniel Lowe last season (25 G, 4/17-5/13/21)…31 walks this season are already one shy of matching his career high of 32 set last season.

KOHEI ARIHARA took the loss this afternoon (now 1-2) after he surrendered 6 runs (all earned) on 8 hits over 3.1 innings, spiking his season ERA thru 3 MLB starts from 2.31 to 5.40 (9 R-ER/15.0 IP)…remains winless in 7 career starts at Globe Life Field, going 0-5, 9.79 (29 ER/26.2 IP) in those outings vs. 3-1, 3.10 (10 ER/29.0 IP) over 6 career starts on the road.

DETROIT won today's rubber game to clinch a 4-games-to-3 season series victory over the Rangers...this is club’s 2nd straight year to win season series (went 6-1 vs. TEX in 2021) and 1st time to win consecutive season series over Rangers since taking 3 straight from 2007-09…marked 1st road series win since 6/24-26 at ARI (2-1)…Tigers have gone undefeated (2-0-2) in last 4 series.

OFFENSE: The Tigers scored 26 runs in this 3-game series, good for an average of 8.7 runs per game…in 7 games against the Rangers this season, the Tigers batted .312 (78-250) with 48 runs (6.9 runs per game).

DREW HUTCHISON was scoreless through 5.0 innings before 2 homers and a walk in the 6th led to his exit…earned his 2nd win of the season (also 7/5 vs. CLE) and 1st road win since a relief outing on 9/8/21 at PIT…the former Ranger (2018) has posted a 2.84 ERA (10 ER/31.2 IP) over his last 6 starts to lower season ERA from 4.84 to 4.01.

JEIMER CANDELARIO hit his team-high 12th home run and also doubled and walked…went deep in both games this weekend to snap a season-long 24-G HR drought…has homered in consecutive games for the 2nd time this season (also 7/25-26 vs. SD)…had hits in all 3 G of this series.

HAROLD CASTRO went 2-for-5 with a double and career-high 5 RBI...previous high was 3 RBI done 4 times, as he did not have more than 2 RBI in any game this season before today…he cleared the bases with a 3-run double in the 6th to make it a 9-0 game at the time.

VICTOR REYES had 2 more hits to extend his season-best hitting streak to 12 games, the 2nd-longest of his career (13 from 8/28-9/12/19) and the T2nd-longest by a Tiger this season (13-Cabrera, 12-Schoop/Reyes)…with Adolis García having his hit streak end today, Reyes is now tied with TOR's George Springer for the longest active hit streak in MLB.

MISCELLANEOUS: Kole Calhoun lifted a 2-run home run in the 8th inning, his 1st long ball since 7/9 vs MIN…Leody Taveras has hits in 5 straight, 7 of 8, and 11 of last 13 G at .311 (14-45)…Texas has outscored its opponents 66-41 (+25) in 9th innings this season…Kerry Carpenter had 3 hits today after totaling 6 hits over his first 11 MLB games before today…Riley Greene has hit safely in season/career-high 7 straight games at .467 (14-30), with multiple hits in 6 of those 7.

Aug 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) follows through for a double against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tigers Outlast Rangers on Sunday

By Matthew Postins
Aug 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara (35) throws during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

GAME THREAD: How Tigers Beat Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Aug 27, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tigers Cool Off Rangers Bats

By Matthew Postins
May 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) cannot make a catch at first base as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) is ruled safe during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Post-Game Notes: Tigers 11, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Adolis Garcia Hit Streak Rolls On For Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Aug 27, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dallas Keuchel Makes Rangers Debut

By Matthew Postins
Bubba Thompson
News

Look: Rangers, Cowboys Rookies Exchange Jerseys

By Matthew Postins
Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) is congratulated by interim manager Tony Beasley (27) as he arrives to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Super Six Top Rangers Batting Order

By Matthew Postins