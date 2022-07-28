Rangers Takeaways: What Dallas Keuchel Represents

Does the former Cy Young winner bring hope for a battered Rangers rotation or more representative of that battered rotation, and other takeaways from Seattle series.

The Seattle Mariners swept the Texas Rangers in a three-game series that ended on Wednesday. Here are three takeaways from the series.

What is Dallas Keuchel?

It’s a bit mystifying to see where Dallas Keuchel is now in his career. He’s not that far removed from being an effective pitcher. Heck, in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season he only went 6-2, but finished fifth in American League Cy Young voting. He doesn’t have a history of major injuries or arm problems. He just seems to be in a deep valley right now in terms of performance.

Keuchel made 12 starts for the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks this season and has a 2-7 record with an 8.53 ERA.

I don’t think the Rangers have any idea what they’re getting. I mean, there is no risk here for Texas. Either Keuchel gives them something or he doesn’t.

But he is representative of where the Rangers are right now when it comes to their starting pitching beyond Martín Pérez and Jon Gray. The rest of the rotation is too inconsistent to be counted on from game to game. The young pitching in the minor league system is well-regarded but not ready for prime time.

The Rangers clearly don’t want to push those youngsters up yet. And they don’t have many options within the current 40-man roster.

Keuchel represents a flier and an understanding that the Rangers are pitching-rich everywhere but the one area where they need it right now — in Arlington.

Adolis García Breaks His Slump

Adolis García was the Rangers’ June Player of the Month, and for good reason. Then, when the calendar flipped to July, García slid into a serious slump going into the All-Star Break.

He seems to be done with that.

Once the All-Star Break ended he hit a home run against Miami on Thursday. He had a career-high four hits against Oakland in that Sunday explosion and matched his career high for times on base (five). He’s also on a nine-game hitting streak, which started just before the first half ended.

Corey Seager is well on his way to a career high for home runs in a season. It’s basically a lead-pipe lock at this point. García hit 31 home runs last season, and with 18 going into the end of this month, there is a great opportunity for him to have back-to-back 30-home runs seasons. It may not help him with his contract, though. He remains under team control in 2023 and doesn’t enter his arbitration seasons until 2024.

García is making $714,000 this season. He deserves a significant raise, especially as Rangers manager Chris Woodward touts him as the “best right fielder in baseball.”

The Next Two Months

The Rangers are out of the race for the American League West and have plummeted to nine games back in the Wild Card race (the Seattle Mariners remain in the second spot after their sweep of the Rangers). For the next two months and change, the Rangers are working toward 2023. There is no Cinderella rally, especially since it can barely win a one-run game at this point.

For the rest of the season, the Rangers have a few things to figure out:

Are they certain that Nate Lowe and Jonah Heim are the answers at first base and catcher, respectively? In the short term, both absolutely are. In the long term — say, two to four years down the road? — that’s what the Rangers must figure out.

What’s the future at third base and left field? Is it Ezekiel Duran? Is it Josh Smith? Is it both? Is it neither? The time is now to play both as much as possible and find out.

And, of course, the pitching. Are there any long-term starters beyond Pérez and Gray? And, if not, is the time coming to test what’s on the farm?

