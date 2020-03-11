A Day at Globe Life Field: Food, Sights, and More Food

ARLINGTON, Texas – Globe Life Field is coming together. After years of planning, designing, and building, Globe Life Field is nearly ready for its new place as the home of the Texas Rangers.

"I'm thrilled," HKS Director of Sports and Principal Fred Ortiz said. "As an ambassador to HKS, I'm so excited to represent the firm and do something one-of-a-kind. We've been tagging this as a next generation ballpark...On a personal level, I've never done anything like this. I'm excited."

Manhattan Construction employees are preparing for the first event ever held at the Globe Life Field, which features Chris Stapleton in concert this Saturday, March 14th.

Of course, it's not a baseball stadium without some delicious food items. Some of the new food at Globe Life Field provided by Delaware North will feature some traditional ballpark eats, but with a new and Texas-themed twist.

The Rattler: Rattlesnake sausage on a hoagie roll, drizzled with Venom sauce.

The Stack!: Crisp tostadas layered with Tostitos tortilla chips, with traditional nacho toppings, pulled pork, Rico's nacho cheese, Rico's jalapeno peppers, and chili.

The Grit Dog: A foot long, all-beef got dog from Nolan Ryan Beef, topped with creamy cheese grits, stadium chili, Rico's nacho cheese, and fresh Pico de Gallo.

Brisket Eggrolls: Created by a Rangers fan and winner of the fan vote from earlier this winter. Tender house smoked brisket, shredded and rolled up in a classic eggroll wrapper and deep fried. Served with fried rice and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce for dipping.

Vegan Mac and Cheese: Vegan pasta combined with creamy cashew-based vegan cheese sauce.

Other new concession items will be a Philly Cheesesteak, Philly Fries, Rueben Sandwich, Scooped Ice Cream Sandwich, Fresh Carvery Sandwich, State Fare Funnel Cake, and Smothered Biscuit Sliders. Local favorites like Pluckers, Golden Chick, and Bahama Bucks will also be featured at Globe Life Field.

In taking a stroll around Globe Life Field with the roof was closed, but the amount of natural light that made its way into the stadium was very impressive. It didn't feel as closed in as a dome stadium can traditionally feel. And of course, having that roof keeping triple-digit temperatures outside is a breath of air-conditioned air many fans will enjoy.

So yes, the roof is probably going to be the fans' favorite feature of Globe Life Field. But that brisket eggroll may be a close second...

