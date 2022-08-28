Post-Game Notes: Tigers 11, Rangers 2
TEXAS suffered just 2nd defeat in its last 7 games...lost by a season-high 9-run margin tonight, team's largest defeat since 9/16/21 vs. HOU (12-1)...2 of the Rangers' 5 largest defeats in '22 have come against the Tigers (also 14-7 on 6/18 at DET)...Texas is still 9-5 in last 14 G beg. 8/13...team enters Sunday's rubber game with chance for 4 straight undefeated series...Sunday will also decide the TEX/DET season series.
DALLAS KEUCHEL took the loss in his Texas debut tonight (5.1 IP, 7 R-ER)...drops to 2-8, 8.84 in 13 G/GS with CWS, ARI, and TEX in 2022...5th time this season for a TEX starter to allow 7+ R, 2nd instance since the start of July (also Pérez, 8/9 at HOU)...14th different pitcher to start for Texas in '22.
ADOLIS GARCÍA hit a 104.4 mph shot off 3B Jeimer Candelario's glove for a 6th-inning single, extending his hit streak to a career-best 23 games...it is the longest hit streak in the A.L. this season, 3rd-longest in MLB in '22, and now T5th-longest in Rangers history...it is just the 7th hit streak of at least 23 games in Texas club history…added a solo home run in the 9th inning, his 1st HR at Globe Life Field since 6/25 vs. WAS (walk-off).
NATHANIAL LOWE posted his 3rd straight multi-hit game (2-4), as season batting average sits at .299...briefly climbed to a .300 season batting average with his hit in the 6th inning tonight...saw his HR streak end at 3 games, but extended his RBI streak to 4 straight games...Lowe over his last 7 G beg. 8/20: .452/.469/.903/1.372 (14-31), 4 HR, 3B, 11 RBI, 1 BB, 4 SO.
DETROIT leveled this 3-game set (1-1) with a 9-run victory tonight, 2nd-largest winning margin this season (13-0 on 4/23 vs. COL) and largest in a road contest since a 15-5 win on 9/3/21 at CIN (+10)…have gone 3-3 in 6 G vs. Texas this season, and need a win in tomorrow’s series finale to clinch a victory in the season series against the Rangers for a 2nd straight year (6-1 vs. TEX in 2021)…has combined to outscore Texas 39-29 (+10) this season, with all 3 wins over the Rangers coming by a margin of at least 4 runs…8 of club’s 9 starters finished with multiple hits.
Tigers Cool Off Rangers Bats
Texas had a Top-6 offense the past week, but the Tigers held the Rangers to one run in Dallas Keuchel's debut.
Adolis Garcia's Hit Streak Rolls On
His sixth-inning single moved him to 23 games on his current hitting streak and tied him with two Rangers Hall of Famers.
Dallas Keuchel Makes Rangers Debut
The former Cy Young winner gave up a season-high 11 hits in his first start with Texas against Detroit on Saturday night.
EDUARDO RODRIGUEZ allowed just one run (earned) on 6 hits over 6.0 innings tonight, his 1st quality start since 5/13 vs. BAL (6.2 IP, 0 R)…has gone 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA (1 ER/11.0 IP) over his last 2 starts since returning from the Restricted List…threw 5-or-fewer pitches to 22 of the 24 batters he faced tonight, averaging just 3.25 pitches per batter...was aided by a 4-pitch 5th inning in which he retired Bubba Thompson, Marcus Semien, and Corey Seager.
JEIMER CANDELARIO cranked a 2-run home run into the visiting bullpen in left-center field in the 6th inning…5 of the switch-hitter’s 11 HR this season have come as a right-handed batter…tonight’s blast snapped season-worst 24-game HR drought, as his last round-tripper came on 7/26 vs. SD…added a double in the 8th, tying his single-game season high for extra-base hits (3x, last 7/26 vs. SD).
VICTOR REYES recorded a pair of doubles tonight to extend his season-best hitting streak to 11 straight games, the 2nd-longest streak of his career (13 from 8/28-9/12/19) and the T3rd-longest by a Tiger this season (13-Cabrera, 12-Schoop)…both doubles came off left-hander Dallas Keuchel, marking the 2nd time of the switch-hitting Reyes’ career to tally multiple extra-base hits off left-handed pitching in one game (also 2B/3B on 9/16/19 vs. BAL).
JAVIER BÁEZ plated 2 RBI on a pair of singles, the 2nd of which was the 900th hit of his Major League career…7 of his team-high 26 multi-hit outings have come in the month of August…Báez has hits in 5 of 6 games vs. Texas this season at .250 (6-24).
MISCELLANEOUS: Dennis Santana (1.2 SHO IP) matched his longest scoreless outing of the year (also 6/12 at CWS)…Eric Haase’s 428-foot home run in the 9th inning was his 2nd-longest of the season (433 ft. on 6/26 at ARI)…Riley Greene has hit safely in season/career-high 6 straight games at .462 (12-26)...Harold Castro (3-for-5) leads Detroit in games with 3+ hits this season (12).