Skip to main content

Watch: Rangers Affiliate Turns Triple Play

Down East Wood Ducks snag three outs on one play for the first time in franchise history

The Down East Wood Ducks put together a franchise first on Sunday to help celebrate the Fourth of July weekend — a triple play.

The Wood Ducks faced the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and turned a 1-4-3-2 triple play to end an inning, one that was as smooth as it was unorthodox.

Dylan MacLean came on to pitch for the Wood Ducks and immediately got into trouble by allowing a double, a walk and two singles. Kannapolis’ Wilfred Veras hit a grounder back to MacLean, and the triple play was on.

MacLean spun around immediately to throw to Xavier Valentin at second base for the first out. Valentin then threw to Wood Ducks first baseman Abimelec Ortiz for the second out. Most of the time, that’s where the play ends.

But Kannapolis’ Wes Kath decided to try and score from third base, and Ortiz threw quickly to catcher Ian Moller, who tagged Kath out to complete the triple play and end the inning.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series at Orioles

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday’s matchup between Texas and the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards

By Matthew Postins7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Falters in Latest Start

After three solid starts at Triple-A Round Rock, Sunday's outing was one to forget for the former first-round pick

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Pitching Prospect Earns First Win at Hickory

Left-hander putting together quality outings at High Class-A

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The Wood Ducks were established in 2017 and are the Texas Rangers’ Low Class-A affiliate.

"It was crazy," MacLean told MiLB.com. "I saw our first baseman throwing the ball to the catcher, and I didn't really know what was going on. I expected the run to have scored already, and I was shocked when he got him out.”

The Wood Ducks went on to lose the game 4-1. The loss dropped the Wood Ducks to 38-37 on the season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series at Orioles

By Matthew Postins7 minutes ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Falters in Latest Start

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Pitching Prospect Earns First Win at Hickory

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
Jul 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) dives back to first after hitting a single in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mistakes Lead to Rangers Loss at Mets

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Will Rangers ‘Buy’ at Trade Deadline?

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jon Gray
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek Series Win at Mets

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
USATSI_18605229_168388359_lowres
News

Will Rangers Be in a Playoff Spot by End of July?

By Matthew PostinsJul 3, 2022
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Blast Four Homers to Top Mets

By Matthew PostinsJul 2, 2022